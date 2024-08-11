50 letras de músicas para o Dia dos Pais
O Vagalume fez uma seleção para homenagear os papais nesta data tão especial
Neste domingo (14), celebramos o Dia dos Pais no Brasil. E pensando nisso, o Vagalume fez uma seleção de músicas mais do que especial como uma homenagem.
Reunimos 50 diferentes canções com letras que falam sobre o amor de pai, mas também do sentimento de admiração a partir do ponto de vista de suas filhas e filhos. Resumindo: este é um especial com muito amor envolvido e dedicado a todos os pais.
Confira 50 letras de músicas para o Dia dos Pais abaixo:
"Pai", Fábio Jr.
"Pai / Você foi meu herói meu bandido / Hoje é mais muito mais que um amigo"
"Father And Son", Cat Stevens
"Just sit down and take it slowly / You're still young that's your fault / There's so much you have to go through"
"Father and Daughter", Paul Simon
"As long as one and one is two / There could never be a father / Who loved his daughter more than I love you"
"You'll Be In My Heart", Phil Collins
"You'll be in my heart / No matter what they say / mYou'll be here in my heart / Always"
Roberto Carlos, "Meu Querido Meu Velho Meu Amigo"
"Esses seus cabelos brancos, bonitos / Esse olhar cansado, profundo / Me dizendo coisas, num grito / Me ensinando tanto, do mundo..."
"Daddy", Beyoncé
"No matter what mistakes I make you are there for me / You kill my disappointments and you heal my pain / You understand my fears and you protected me / Treasure every extraordinary memory"
"Just The Two Of Us", Will Smith
"As I slipped out my bed, to your crib I crept / Touched your head gently, felt my heart melt / Cause I know I loved you more than life itself"
"My Father's Eyes", Eric Clapton
"Where do I find the words to say? / How do I teach him? / What do we play?
Bit by bit, I've realized / That's when I need them / That's when I need my father's eyes"
"Father To Son", Queen
"Sing if you will / But the air you breathe / I live to give you / Father to son father to son"
"My Father's House", Bruce Springsteen
"My father's house shines hard and bright / It stands like a beacon calling me in the night / Calling and calling so cold and alone"
"Pai Grande", Milton Nascimento
"Meu pai grande / Inda me lembro / E que saudade de você / Dizendo: eu já criei seu pai / Hoje vou criar você / Inda tenho muita vida pra viver"
"Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own", U2
"You don't have to put up a fight / You don't have to always be right / Let me take some of the punches / For you tonight"
"Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)", John Lennon
"Close your eyes / Have no fear / The monster's gone / He's on the run and your daddy's here"
"My Hero", Foo Fighters
"There goes my hero / Watch him as he goes / There goes my hero / He's ordinary"
"With Arms Wide Open", Creed
"Well I don't know if I'm ready / To be the man I have to be / I'll take a breath, I'll take her by my side / We stand in awe, we've created life"
"There You'll Be", Faith Hill
"Your love made me make it through / Ohh I owe so much to you / You were right there for me"
"By My Side", Ben Harper
"My care for you / Is from the ground up to the sky / It's over under up above and / Down below and to the side"
"I'll Stand By You", Glee
"I'll stand by you / Won't let nobody hurt you / I'll stand by you / Take me in into your darkest hour / And I'll never desert you / I'll stand by you"
"To The Sea", Jack Johnson
"Run my dear son / Until we get to the trees / And then keep on going all the way / We've got to get right down to the sea"
"Dad", Goldfinger
"I see the older that I get / I'm becoming, I'm becoming you! / Dad I wanna tell ya / I just wanna take away your pain"
"Daughters", John Mayer
"So fathers be good to your daughters / Daughters will love like you do / Girls become lovers who turn into mothers / So mothers be good to your daughters too"
"My Heart", Paramore
"Sing us a song and we'll sing it back to you / We could sing our own but what would it be without you?"
"Still Fighting It", Ben Folds
"Good morning son / In twenty years from now / Maybe we'll both sit down / And have a few beers / And I can tell you 'bout today / And how I picked you up / And everything changed"
"Lullaby", Matt Costa
"And if you are waiting, waiting for me / Know I'll be home soon darling I guarantee / I'll be home Sunday just in one week / Dry up your tears if you start to weep"
"True Friend", Miley Cyrus
"We signed our cards in letters BFF* / You've got a million ways to make me laugh / You're lookin' out for me; you've got my back / It's so good to have you around"
"Never Alone", Lady A & Jim Brickman
"'ll be in every beat / Of your heart / When you face the unknown / Wherever you fly /This isn't goodbye / My love will follow you / Stay with you / Baby you're never alone"
"Cedo Ou Tarde", Nx Zero
"Você me faz querer viver / E o que é nosso / Está guardado em mim e em você / E apenas isso basta"
"O Mundo é Bão, Sebastião!", Nando Reis
"Como escrever certo o seu nome / Como comer se der fome / Como sonhar pra quem dorme / E deixa o cansaço acalmar lá em casa / Como soltar o mundo inteiro com asas"
"The Best Of Times", Dream Theater
"The summer days and west coast dreams / I wished would never end / A young boy and his father / Idol and best friend"
"Future Days", Pearl Jam
"If I ever were to lose you / I'd surely lose myself / Everything I have found, dear / I've not found by myself"
"Welcome To The World", Ed Sheeran
"Welcome to the world / I heard your heart beat and lost every word / Just stood there quietly taking in the sound / Of our love"
"Gabriel", Beto Guedes
"É só de ninar e desejar que a luz do nosso amor / Matéria prima dessa canção fique a brilhar / E é pra você e pra todo mundo que quer trazer assim a paz no coração / Meu pequeno amor / E de você me lembrar"
"First Man", Camila Cabello
"You're looking at me, we're walking down the aisle / With tears in your eyes, maybe he deserves me / You don't even know how much it means to me now / That you were the first man that really loved me"
"Changes (feat. Ozzy Osbourne)", Kelly Osbourne
"We've shared the years / We've shared each day / I love you daddy / But I found my way"
"C'Mon Daddy", The Lemonheads
"Come on daddy, release my arms, I wanna hold ya till the end of time"
"Muito Orgulho, Meu Pai!", Gabriel O Pensador
"Quando eu crescesse eu queria ser que nem você / Agora eu já cresci e ainda quero ser / Eu tenho orgulho do pai e tenho cada vez mais / É muito orgulho, meu pai e gratidão"
"Loadeando", Marcelo D2
"Se o papo for futebol? / Ah! Esse é comigo / E se o assunto é playstation / Tudo bem, é contigo / A evolução aqui é de pai pra filho"
"Cria", Maria Rita
"e posso até ver os meus traços / nos primeiros passos / tropeça, seguro, e não deixo cair"
"Canção pra Você Viver Mais", Pato Fu
"Faz um tempo eu quis / Fazer uma canção / Pra você viver mais"
"Dance With My Father", Luther Vandross
"Back when I was a child / Before life removed all the innocence / My father would lift me high / And dance with my mother and me and then / Spin me around ‘til I fell asleep"
"Naleigh Moon", Josh Kelley
"My sweet Naleigh Moon / I love the man you're makin' me / Yeah, everyday, I wanna prove / There's nothin' I won't do for you / Just to see you in your mama's arms / Is more than enough / To bring me to my knees"
"Daddy Lessons (Feat. The Chicks)", Beyoncé
!Came into this world / Daddy's little girl / And daddy made a soldier out of me"
"Mais Que Pai E Filho", Rick e Renner
"Filho não importa aonde o destino vai / Saiba que o meu amor de pai / Sempre ira te acompanhar"
"11 Vidas", Lucas Lucco
"Pai, você diz que me criou para o mundo / Mas meu mundo é você"
"Filho Adotivo", Sérgio Reis
"Pai eu vim pra te buscar / Arrume as malas / Vem comigo pois venci / Comprei casa e tenho esposa / E o seu neto vai chegar"
"Song For Dad", Keith Urban
"In everything he ever did / He always did with love / And I'm proud today to say I'm his son"
"I Learned From You", Billy Ray Cyrus
"I learned from you that I do not crumble / I learned that strength is something you choose / All of the reasons to keep on believin' / There's no question, that's a lesson / I learned from you"
"Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel) (tradução)", Billy Joel
"Goodnight my angel, now it's time to dream / And dream how wonderful your life will be / Someday your child may cry, and if you sing this lullabye / Then in your heart, there will always be a part of me"
"Good Night", The Beatles
"Now it's time to say good night / Good night Sleep tight / Now the sun turns out his light / Good night Sleep tight / Dream sweet dreams for me / Dream sweet dreams for you"
"Glory (feat. Blue Ivy Carter)", Jay-Z
"The most amazing feeling I feel / Words can't describe / What I'm feeling, for real (oh, glory) / Baby, I'll paint the sky blue / My greatest creation was you"
"Forever Now", Michael Buble
"And I'm always gonna lift you up / No, I'm never gonna let you down / No matter what you do / I'm forever proud of you / I love you forever now!
