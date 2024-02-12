Beyoncé anuncia novo álbum e lança "16 CARRIAGES" e "TEXAS HOLD ‘EM". Ouça com as letras! Ddisco terá clima de country music

Alto contraste

A+

A-

Vagalume Vagalume (Vagalume)

O Super Bowl chegou trazendo novidades para os fãs de Beyoncé, e elas não foram poucas, incluindo a data de lançamento de "Renaissance Act II" e de duas músicas que estarão no álbum: "16 CARRIAGES" e "TEXAS HOLD ‘EM"

Em um divertido comercial para a gigante das telecomunicações Verizon exibido ontem (11) durante o intervalo da final do campeonato de futebol americano, a cantora deu pistas de que tinha novas canções para serem lançadas.

Vagalume Vagalume (Vagalume)

Clique para ver no Vagalume

O Trailer

Vagalume Vagalume (Vagalume)

Confira o teaser:

Clique para ver no Vagalume

As Novas Músicas

Finalmente, a estrela liberou não uma, mas duas músicas que estarão no disco. Elas confirmam que depois de um trabalho dedicado à dance music, este segundo "Renaissance" terá inspiração na música rural norte-americana.

Ouça "16 CARRIAGES":

Clique para ver no Vagalume

Confira a letra do single:

Vagalume Vagalume (Vagalume)

(Beyoncé, Ink, Raphael Saadiq, Dave Hamelin)

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my dreams away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my dreams away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray

Had to leave my home at an early age

I saw Mama prayin', I saw Daddy grind

All my tender problems, had to leave behind

It's been umpteen summers, and I'm not in my bed

On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band

Goin' so hard, gotta choose myself

Undеrpaid and overwhelmed

I might cook, clеan, but still won't fold

Still workin' on my life, you know

Only God knows, only God knows

Only God knows

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen dollars, workin' all day

Ain't got time to waste, I got art to make

I got love to create on this holy night

They won't dim my light, all these years I fight

It's been thirty-eight summers, and I'm not in my bed

On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band

Goin' so hard, now I miss my kids

Overworked and overwhelmed

I might cook, clean, but still won't fold

Still workin' on my life, you know

Only God knows, only God knows

Only God knows

Sixteen carriages driving away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen carriages driving away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all these tears I fight

Oh, oh

Oh

At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray

Had to take care of home at an early age

I saw Mama cryin', I saw Daddy lyin'

Had to sacrifice and leave my fears behind

The legacy, if it's the last thing I do

You'll remember me 'cause we got somethin' to prove

In your memory, on a highway to truth

Still see your faces when you close your eyes

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my dreams away

Veja agora o visualizer de "TEXAS HOLD ‘EM" seguido pela letra da canção:

Clique para ver no Vagalume

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

(Beyoncé, Lowell, ​bülow, Raphael Saadiq, Nathan Ferraro & Killah B)

Vagalume Vagalume (Vagalume)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

There's a tornado (There's a tornado)

in my city (In my city)

In the basement (In the basement),

that shit ain't pretty (Shit ain't pretty)

Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey)

'cause we survivin' ('Cause we survivin')

Off red cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin' time, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headin' to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, run me to the left

Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can't read your mind

This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you

Come and pour some sugar on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come and pour some liquor on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

Woo-hoo

Woo-hoo

Woo-hoo

There's a heatwave (There's a heatwave)

coming at us (Coming at us)

Too hot to think straight (Too hot to think straight),

too cold to panic (Too cold to panic)

All of the problems just feel dramatic (Just feel dramatic)

And now we're runnin' to the first spot that we find, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headin' to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, you run to the left

Just with me in the middle boy, I can't read your mind

This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down (Oh)

So park your Lexus (Hey) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around,' round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I cannot slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey, too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me honey, too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a—, come take it to the floor now, ooh

Take it to the floor now, ooh

Hoops, spurs, boots

To the floor now, ooh

Tuck, back, oops (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Shoot

Come take it to the floor now, ooh

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me too

Furs, spurs, boots

Solargenic, photogenic, shoot

Fonte: Vagalume