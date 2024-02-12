Beyoncé anuncia novo álbum e lança "16 CARRIAGES" e "TEXAS HOLD ‘EM". Ouça com as letras!

O Super Bowl chegou trazendo novidades para os fãs de Beyoncé, e elas não foram poucas, incluindo a data de lançamento de "Renaissance Act II" e de duas músicas que estarão no álbum: "16 CARRIAGES" e "TEXAS HOLD ‘EM"
Em um divertido comercial para a gigante das telecomunicações Verizon exibido ontem (11) durante o intervalo da final do campeonato de futebol americano, a cantora deu pistas de que tinha novas canções para serem lançadas.
O Trailer
Confira o teaser:
As Novas Músicas
Finalmente, a estrela liberou não uma, mas duas músicas que estarão no disco. Elas confirmam que depois de um trabalho dedicado à dance music, este segundo "Renaissance" terá inspiração na música rural norte-americana.
Ouça "16 CARRIAGES":
Confira a letra do single:
(Beyoncé, Ink, Raphael Saadiq, Dave Hamelin)
Sixteen carriages drivin' away
While I watch them ride with my dreams away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Sixteen carriages drivin' away
While I watch them ride with my dreams away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray
Had to leave my home at an early age
I saw Mama prayin', I saw Daddy grind
All my tender problems, had to leave behind
It's been umpteen summers, and I'm not in my bed
On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band
Goin' so hard, gotta choose myself
Undеrpaid and overwhelmed
I might cook, clеan, but still won't fold
Still workin' on my life, you know
Only God knows, only God knows
Only God knows
Sixteen carriages drivin' away
While I watch them ride with my fears away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Sixteen carriages drivin' away
While I watch them ride with my fears away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Sixteen dollars, workin' all day
Ain't got time to waste, I got art to make
I got love to create on this holy night
They won't dim my light, all these years I fight
It's been thirty-eight summers, and I'm not in my bed
On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band
Goin' so hard, now I miss my kids
Overworked and overwhelmed
I might cook, clean, but still won't fold
Still workin' on my life, you know
Only God knows, only God knows
Only God knows
Sixteen carriages driving away
While I watch them ride with my fears away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Sixteen carriages driving away
While I watch them ride with my fears away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all these tears I fight
Oh, oh
Oh
At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray
Had to take care of home at an early age
I saw Mama cryin', I saw Daddy lyin'
Had to sacrifice and leave my fears behind
The legacy, if it's the last thing I do
You'll remember me 'cause we got somethin' to prove
In your memory, on a highway to truth
Still see your faces when you close your eyes
Sixteen carriages drivin' away
While I watch them ride with my dreams away
Veja agora o visualizer de "TEXAS HOLD ‘EM" seguido pela letra da canção:
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
(Beyoncé, Lowell, bülow, Raphael Saadiq, Nathan Ferraro & Killah B)
So lay your cards down, down, down, down
So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)
Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)
And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me, honey too
It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown
Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)
There's a tornado (There's a tornado)
in my city (In my city)
In the basement (In the basement),
that shit ain't pretty (Shit ain't pretty)
Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey)
'cause we survivin' ('Cause we survivin')
Off red cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin' time, yeah
Ooh, one step to the right
We headin' to the dive bar we always thought was nice
Ooh, run me to the left
Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can't read your mind
This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)
So lay your cards down, down, down, down
So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)
Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)
And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you
Come and pour some sugar on me, honey too
It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown
Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)
And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you
Come and pour some liquor on me, honey too
It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown
Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)
Woo-hoo
Woo-hoo
Woo-hoo
There's a heatwave (There's a heatwave)
coming at us (Coming at us)
Too hot to think straight (Too hot to think straight),
too cold to panic (Too cold to panic)
All of the problems just feel dramatic (Just feel dramatic)
And now we're runnin' to the first spot that we find, yeah
Ooh, one step to the right
We headin' to the dive bar we always thought was nice
Ooh, you run to the left
Just with me in the middle boy, I can't read your mind
This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)
So lay your cards down, down, down, down (Oh)
So park your Lexus (Hey) and throw your keys up (Hey)
Stick around,' round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)
And I'll be damned if I cannot slow dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me, honey, too
It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown
Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)
And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you
Come pour some liquor on me honey, too
It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown
Don't be a—, come take it to the floor now, ooh
Take it to the floor now, ooh
Hoops, spurs, boots
To the floor now, ooh
Tuck, back, oops (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Shoot
Come take it to the floor now, ooh
And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you
Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me too
Furs, spurs, boots
Solargenic, photogenic, shoot
Fonte: Vagalume