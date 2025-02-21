Don Toliver une forças com j-hope, Pharrell e Speedy em "LV Bag". Escute com a letra!
Faixa traz a voz do hit "Happy" também na produção
O rapper Don Toliver foi ousado em seu novo single, unindo forças com artistas dos mais diferentes estilos musicais: o astro do K-pop, j-hope, uma importante voz do reggaeton, Speedy, e o consagrado cantor e produtor musical Pharrell Williams,voz do hit "Happy".
O resultado dessa mistura é a música "LV Bag", uma super produção de Pharrell, que entrega um hip hop com pitadas de cada artista.
A música já havia sido brevemente mostrada no super evento de moda da Louis Vuitton Men's, em Paris, na França, em janeiro deste ano.
O novo single de Don Toliver chega como uma das novidades mais aguardadas do mês.
Ouça "LV Bag", com a letra na íntegra,, abaixo:
"LV Bag (Ft. Speedy, j-hope & Pharrell Williams)"
Pulled up in the wintertime (Yeah)
Drop top, but you feelin' mine
Bad-bad bitch, she gettin' high (Yeah) , she gettin' high
Two doors open up, in and out
Ain't no Bentley, huh
Ain't no, ain't no Bentley, huh
I wanna, I wanna
LV bag, big swag on me (LV bag)
Throwin' out cash, club ecstasy
Shawty shake ass, get cash for free
Shawty shake ass for the CashApp fee
Uh-uh
Ooh, we feelin' like (Yeah)
It's one of those nights
Everything feelin' right (Right)
You can feel it, right? (Uh)
Girl, you can feel it, right?
You can feel it, right?
The sparks from the lights (Girl)
The flash in her eyes
She's a single friend of mine (Yeah)
Make the girls cry
She keep singin' in the night
As if you Gemini
Like we do the night
I wanna, I wanna
It's alright, I'll be okay
Made like fifty K today
You can go or you can stay
Tell me when you're ready to leave this place
Hunnids in my bag, don't need no more
Up all night 'til I break the code (Schyeah)
When I look into the door and can't find the Sprite
Then I'm dropping in the Moet
LV bag, big swag on me (LV Bag)
Throwin' out cash, club ecstasy (Ecstasy)
Shawty shake ass, get cash for free
Shawty shake ass for the Cash App fee
Bitch a freak
Swisher Sweets (Swisher Sweets)
Smoke it right (Smoke it right)
Grab the heat (Grab the heat)
Bae outside (Bae outside)
Where I be (Where I be)
Ten a piece (Ten a piece)
Ten a piece (Ten a piece)
Yeah
Wake up, I'm feelin' right
Spring in the wintertime (Wintertime)
Pop out when I'm feelin' right (Right)
Can you feel it, huh?
Kinda feel the high
Let me feel it, huh
Pulled up in the wintertime
Kinda tired, but you feelin' mine
Bad-bad bitch, she gettin' high (Yeah) , she gettin' high
Two doors open up and I'm in and out
Ain't no Bentley, huh
Ain't no, ain't no Bentley, huh
I wanna, I wanna
It's alright, I'll be okay
Made like fifty K today
You can go or you can stay
Tell me when you're ready to leave this place
Hunnids in my bag, don't need no more
Up all night 'til I break the code (Schyeah)
When I look into the door and can't find the Sprite
Then I'm dropping in the Moet
LV bag, big swag on me (LV Bag)
Throwin' out cash, club ecstasy (Ecstasy)
Shawty shake ass, get cash for free
Shawty shake ass for the Cash App fee
Bitch a freak
Swisher Sweets
Smoke it right (Smoke it right)
Grab the heat (Grab the heat)
Bae outside (Bae outside)
Where I be (Where I be)
Ten a piece (Ten a piece)
Ten a piece (Ten a piece)
LV bag, big swag on me (LV Bag)
Throwin' out cash, club ecstasy (Ecstasy)
Shawty shake ass, get cash for free
Shawty shake ass for the Cash App fee
Fonte: Vagalume
