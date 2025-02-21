Don Toliver une forças com j-hope, Pharrell e Speedy em "LV Bag". Escute com a letra! Faixa traz a voz do hit "Happy" também na produção Vagalume|Do R7 21/02/2025 - 02h45 (Atualizado em 21/02/2025 - 02h45 ) twitter

O rapper Don Toliver foi ousado em seu novo single, unindo forças com artistas dos mais diferentes estilos musicais: o astro do K-pop, j-hope, uma importante voz do reggaeton, Speedy, e o consagrado cantor e produtor musical Pharrell Williams,voz do hit "Happy".



O resultado dessa mistura é a música "LV Bag", uma super produção de Pharrell, que entrega um hip hop com pitadas de cada artista.



A música já havia sido brevemente mostrada no super evento de moda da Louis Vuitton Men's, em Paris, na França, em janeiro deste ano.



O novo single de Don Toliver chega como uma das novidades mais aguardadas do mês.



Ouça "LV Bag", com a letra na íntegra,, abaixo:



Clique para ver no Vagalume



"LV Bag (Ft. Speedy, j-hope & Pharrell Williams)"



Pulled up in the wintertime (Yeah)

Drop top, but you feelin' mine

Bad-bad bitch, she gettin' high (Yeah) , she gettin' high

Two doors open up, in and out

Ain't no Bentley, huh

Ain't no, ain't no Bentley, huh

I wanna, I wanna



LV bag, big swag on me (LV bag)

Throwin' out cash, club ecstasy

Shawty shake ass, get cash for free

Shawty shake ass for the CashApp fee



Uh-uh

Ooh, we feelin' like (Yeah)

It's one of those nights

Everything feelin' right (Right)

You can feel it, right? (Uh)

Girl, you can feel it, right?

You can feel it, right?

The sparks from the lights (Girl)

The flash in her eyes

She's a single friend of mine (Yeah)

Make the girls cry

She keep singin' in the night

As if you Gemini

Like we do the night

I wanna, I wanna



It's alright, I'll be okay

Made like fifty K today

You can go or you can stay

Tell me when you're ready to leave this place

Hunnids in my bag, don't need no more

Up all night 'til I break the code (Schyeah)

When I look into the door and can't find the Sprite

Then I'm dropping in the Moet



LV bag, big swag on me (LV Bag)

Throwin' out cash, club ecstasy (Ecstasy)

Shawty shake ass, get cash for free

Shawty shake ass for the Cash App fee



Bitch a freak

Swisher Sweets (Swisher Sweets)

Smoke it right (Smoke it right)

Grab the heat (Grab the heat)

Bae outside (Bae outside)

Where I be (Where I be)

Ten a piece (Ten a piece)

Ten a piece (Ten a piece)



Yeah

Wake up, I'm feelin' right

Spring in the wintertime (Wintertime)

Pop out when I'm feelin' right (Right)

Can you feel it, huh?

Kinda feel the high

Let me feel it, huh



Pulled up in the wintertime

Kinda tired, but you feelin' mine

Bad-bad bitch, she gettin' high (Yeah) , she gettin' high

Two doors open up and I'm in and out

Ain't no Bentley, huh

Ain't no, ain't no Bentley, huh

I wanna, I wanna



It's alright, I'll be okay

Made like fifty K today

You can go or you can stay

Tell me when you're ready to leave this place

Hunnids in my bag, don't need no more

Up all night 'til I break the code (Schyeah)

When I look into the door and can't find the Sprite

Then I'm dropping in the Moet



LV bag, big swag on me (LV Bag)

Throwin' out cash, club ecstasy (Ecstasy)

Shawty shake ass, get cash for free

Shawty shake ass for the Cash App fee



Bitch a freak

Swisher Sweets

Smoke it right (Smoke it right)

Grab the heat (Grab the heat)

Bae outside (Bae outside)

Where I be (Where I be)

Ten a piece (Ten a piece)

Ten a piece (Ten a piece)



LV bag, big swag on me (LV Bag)

Throwin' out cash, club ecstasy (Ecstasy)

Shawty shake ass, get cash for free

Shawty shake ass for the Cash App fee



Fonte: Vagalume