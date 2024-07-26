Foster The People lança "Chasing Low Vibrations". Ouça com letra e tradução!
Esta é a terceira amostra do próximo disco da banda, "Paradise State Of Mind"
O Foster The People lançou mais uma música do seu próximo disco, "Paradise State Of Mind", nesta sexta-feira (26). O nome da nova canção é "Chasing Low Vibrations".
Nesta faixa, o grupo formado por Mark Foster e Isom Innis traz uma vibe relaxante, tom nostálgico e com uma pegada mais rock e menos pop, lembrando bastante a sonoridade dos primeiros discos da banda. "Paradise State Of Mind" deve chegar aos serviços de streaming no dia 16 de agosto.
Ouça "Chasing Low Vibrations", com letra e tradução, abaixo:
"Chasing Low Vibrations"
Time is moving faster when I'm counting down the
Days are getting longer when the life I live is
Free from all the water I was taking on from
Chasing low vibrations and fucking up everything
Well, I'm trying my best just to breathe
In all the changes
Leaving the future for another day
There's a voice that I know even when I can't hear it
I can feel it, feel it say
"It will all be okay in"
Time is moving faster when I'm counting down the
Days are getting longer when the life I live is
Free from all the water I was taking on from
Chasing low vibrations and fucking up everything
But all those nights that
My lights went out again
Pouring my heart into a stranger's bed
Too afraid to just look at myself and surrender
Saying, "You're overreacting"
But I was wrong
It just takes time
'Cause I wanna be free
From all the water I was taking on from
Chasing low vibrations and fucking up everything
In this world I love
We're reborn in the future
It just takes time
As below, so it's above
In this world of love
It just takes time
In this world I love
There's nobody to tell you
It just takes time
In this world I love
In this world that I love
"Perseguindo baixas vibrações"
O tempo está passando mais rápido quando estou contando
Os dias estão ficando mais longos quando a vida que vivo é
Livre de toda a água que eu estava tomando de
Perseguindo vibrações baixas e estragando tudo
Bem, estou tentando o meu melhor apenas para respirar
Todas as mudanças
Deixando o futuro para outro dia
Há uma voz que eu conheço mesmo quando não consigo ouvir
Eu posso sentir isso, sentir isso dizer
"Tudo vai ficar bem em"
O tempo está passando mais rápido quando estou contando
Os dias estão ficando mais longos quando a vida que vivo é
Livre de toda a água que eu estava tomando de
Perseguindo vibrações baixas e estragando tudo
Mas todas aquelas noites em que
Minhas luzes se apagaram novamente
Derramando meu coração na cama de uma estranha
Com muito medo de apenas olhar para mim mesmo e me render
Dizendo: "Você está exagerando"
Mas eu estava errado
Só leva tempo
Porque eu quero ser livre
De toda a água que eu estava tomando
Perseguindo vibrações baixas e estragando tudo
Neste mundo que eu amo
Renascemos no futuro
Só leva tempo
Como abaixo, então está acima
Neste mundo de amor
Só leva tempo
Neste mundo que eu amo
Não há ninguém para te contar
Só leva tempo
Neste mundo que eu amo
Neste mundo o qual eu amo
