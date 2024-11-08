Grammy 2025: Veja a lista dos indicados. Beyoncé concorre em 11 categorias!
Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, Kendrick Lamar e Post Malone vêm em seguida
Os indicados ao Grammy de 2025 foram revelados nesta sexta-feira (8) e teve Beyoncé como grande indicada - ela concorre em 11 categorias.
Desta vez, a estrela não está indicada em nenhuma categoria ligada ao R&B, onde ela costuma reinar. Em compensação, a estrela ganhou um bom número de menções na área da música country, gênero onde seu "Cowboy Carter" se encaixa.
Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, Kendrick Lamar e Post Malone são os outros nomes mais lembrados. A premiação acontece no dia 2 de fevereiro do ano que vem.
Veja abaixo a lista de indicações nas principais categorias:
Categorias Gerais:
Gravação do Ano:
The Beatles - "Now and Then"
Beyoncé - "Texas Hold 'Em"
Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
Charli XCX - "360"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"
Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (Feat. Post Malone)"
Álbum do Ano:
André 3000 - "New Blue Sun"
Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter"
Billie Eilish - "Hit Me Hard and Soft"
Chappell Roan - "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"
Charli XCX - "Brat"
Jacob Collier - "Djesse Vol. 4"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n' Sweet"
Taylor Swift - "The Tortured Poets Department"
Canção do Ano:
Beyoncé - "Texas Hold 'Em"
Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (Feat. Post Malone)"
Melhor artista novo:
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Produtor do ano (não clássico)
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D'Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Compositor do ano (não clássico):
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Categorias de pop e música eletrônica
Melhor Performance Pop Solo:
Beyoncé - "Bodyguard"
Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
Charli XCX - "Apple"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"
Melhor Performance Pop feita por duo ou grupo
Ariana Grande - "the boy is mine remix (Feat. Brandy & Monica)"
Beyoncé - "LEVII'S JEANS (Feat. Post Malone)"
Charli XCX - "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
Gracie Abrams - "us. (Feat. Taylor Swift)"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"
Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal
Ariana Grande" - "Eternal Sunshine"
Billie Eilish" - "Hit Me Hard and Soft"
Chappell Roan" - "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"
Sabrina Carpenter" - "Short n' Sweet"
Taylor Swift" - "The Tortured Poets Department"
Melhor Gravação de Dance Music/Música Eletrônica
Disclosure - "She's Gone, Dance On"
Four Tet - "Loved"
Fred Again.. - "leavemealone (With Baby Keem)"
Justice - "Neverender (With Tame Impala)"
Kaytranada - "Witchy (Feat. Childish Gambino)"
Melhor Gravação de Dance Pop
Ariana Grande - "Yes, And?"
Billie Eilish - "L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]"
Charli XCX - "Von Dutch"
Madison Beer - "Make You Mine"
Troye Sivan - "Got Me Started"
Melhor Álbum de Dance Music/Música Eletrônica
Charli XCX - "Brat"
Four Tet - "Three"
Justice - "Hyperdrama"
Kaytranada - "Timeless"
Zedd - "Telos"
Melhor Remix:
Charli XCX - "Von Dutch (A. G. Cook Remix Feat. Addison Rae)"
Doechii feat. JT - "Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)"
Julian Marley & Antaeus - "Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)"
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy) (David Guetta Remix)"
Categorias de Rock, Metal e Música Alternativa:
Melhor Performance Em Rock:
The Beatles - "Now and Then"
The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
Green Day - "The American Dream Is Killing Me"
Idles - "Gift Horse"
Pearl Jam - ""Dark Matter"
St. Vincent - ""Broken Man"
Melhor Performance em Metal:
Gojira - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (Part. Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne)"
Judas Priest - "Crown of Horns"
Knocked Loose "Suffocate (Feat. Poppy)"
Metallica - "Screaming Suicide"
Spiritbox - "Cellar Door"
Melhor Canção de Rock
The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
Green Day - "Dilemma"
Idles - "Gift Horse"
Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"
St. Vincent - "Broken Man"
Melhor Álbum de Rock
The Black Crowes - "Happiness Bastards"
Fontaines D.C. - "Romance
Green Day - "Saviors"
Idles - "Tangk"
Jack White - "No Name"
Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"
The Rolling Stones - "Hackney Diamonds"
Melhor Performance Em Rock Alternativo:
Cage the Elephant - "Neon Pill"
Fontaines D.C. - "Starburster"
Kim Gordon - "Bye Bye"
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - "Song of the Lake"
St. Vincent - "Flea"
Melhor Álbum Alternativo
Brittany Howard - "What Now"
Clairo - "Charm"
Kim Gordon - "The Collective"
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - "Wild God"
St. Vincent - "All Born Screaming"
Categorias de R&B
Melhor Performance em R&B :
Chris Brown - "Residuals"
Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"
Jhené Aiko - "Guidance"
Muni Long - "Made for Me" (Live on BET)
SZA - "Saturn"
Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional:
Kenyon Dixon - "Can I Have This Groove"
Lalah Hathaway - "No Lie (feat. Michael McDonald)"
Lucky Daye - "That's You"
Marsha Ambrosius - "Wet"
Muni Long - "Make Me Forget"
Melhor Canção R&B:
Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"
Kehlani - "After Hours"
Muni Long - "Ruined Me"
SZA - "Saturn"
Tems - "Burning"
Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo:
Avery*Sunshine - "So Glad to Know You"
Childish Gambino - "Bando Stone and the New World"
Durand Bernarr - 'En Route"
Kehlani - "Crash"
NxWorries - "Why Lawd?"
Melhor Álbum de R&B:
Chris Brown - "11:11 (Deluxe)"
Lalah Hathaway - "Vantablack"
Lucky Daye - "Algorithm"
Muni Long - "Revenge"
Usher - "Coming Home"
Categorias de Rap:
Melhor Performance de Rap:
Cardi B - "Enough (Miami)"
Common & Pete Rock - "When the Sun Shines Again (feat. Posdnuos)"
Doechii - "Nissan Altima"
Eminem - "Houdini"
Future and Metro Boomin - "Like That (With Kendrick Lamar)"
Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
Melhor Performance de Rap com Melodia:
Beyoncé - "SPAGHETTII (Feat. Shaboozey)"
Future and Metro Boomin - ""
Jordan Adetunji - "Kehlani (feat. Kehlani) (Remix)"
Latto - "Big Mama"
Rapsody - "3:AM (feat. Erykah Badu)"
Melhor Canção de Rap:
Future and Metro Boomin - "Like That (With Kendrick Lamar)"
Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
Rapsody & Hit-Boy - "Asteroids"
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign - "Carnival (feat. Playboi Carti)"
Melhor Álbum de Rap:
Common & Pete Rock - "The Auditorium Vol. 1"
Doechii - "Alligator Bites Never Heal"
Eminem - "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)"
Future & Metro Boomin - "We Don't Trust You"
J. Cole - "Might Delete Later"
Categorias de Country Music:
Melhor Performance Country Solo:
Beyoncé - "16 Carriages"
Chris Stapleton - "It Takes a Woman"
Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"
Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Melhor Performance Country Duo ou Grupo:
Beyoncé - "II MOST WANTED (Feat. Miley Cyrus)"
Brothers Osborne - "Break Mine"
Dan + Shay - "Bigger Houses"
Kelsea Ballerini - "Cowboys Cry Too (with Noah Kahan)"
Post Malone- "I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Melhor Canção Country:
Beyoncé - "Texas Hold 'Em"
Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"
Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"
Post Malone- "I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Shaboozey -"A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Melhor Álbum Country:
Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter"
Chris Stapleton - "Higher"
Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"
Lainey Wilson - "Whirlwind"
Post Malone - "F-1 Trillion"
Melhor Performance em Americana:
Beyoncé - "Ya Ya"
Gillian Welch - "Empty Trainload of Sky (with David Rawlings)"
Madi Diaz - "Don't Do Me Good (with Kacey Musgraves)"
Madison Cunningham - "Subtitles"
Sarah Jarosz - "Runaway Train"
Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"
Melhor Álbum de Latin Pop
Anitta - "Funk Generation"
Kali Uchis - "Orquídeas"
Kany García - "García"
Luis Fonsi - "El Viaje"
Shakira - "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Vocal:
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - "My Ideal"
Christie Dashiell - "Journey in Black"
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - "Wildflowers Vol. 1"
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - "Milton + Esperanza"
Samara Joy - "A Joyful Holiday"
Melhor Álbum de Latin Jazz
Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- "As I Travel"
Eliane Elias - "Time and Again"
Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - "Collab"
Horacio ‘El Negro' Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - "El Trio: Live in Italy"
Michel Camilo & Tomatito - "Spain Forever Again"
Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!
Fonte: Vagalume
