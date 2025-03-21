Jack Harlow e Doja Cat estão juntos em "Just Us". Veja o clipe com a letra!
Duo entrega hip hop com letra sensual
Jack Harlow e Doja Cat lançaram o single, "Just Us", nesta sexta-feira (21). A música deve fazer parte do próximo álbum do rapper, ainda sem data de lançamento.
A faixa une a sonoridade do hip hop com uma letra repleta de sensualidade. O clipe oficial de "Just Us" representa muito bem o clima da música, com os dois artistas vivendo uma noite de curtição juntos.
Além disso, o duo conseguiu uma série de participações especiais de peso para este vídeo, como o ator Matt Damon, o cantor e guitarrista John Mayer, a cantora PinkPantheress, entre outros
Em fevereiro, Jack Harlow já havia lançado a faixa "Set You Free", que também deve marcar presença no seu próximo disco.
Assista ao clipe de "Just Us (Ft. Doja Cat)", com a letra, a seguir:
"Just Us"
Compositores: Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Tay Keith, Dylan Graham, Jose Velasquez, Hollywood Cole, Mark Williams & Raul Cubina
I wish it was just us in this bitch
But they can't trust us in this bitch
'Cause I'm tryna bust nuts in this, huh
Let's keep it
On a hush-hush in this bitch
I told her she's so pretty
And she just blushed in this bitch
She clutch-clutchin' my—, huh
I'm adjusting my—, huh
She husky like mush-mush in this bitch
You must be nuts rushing this
Slow it down like macaroni
I know it sounds like Zach and Cody
This life's sweet, I mean highkey
And you might be
Something that isn't quite but slightly
Resembles wifey, I'ma need this nightly
You say you know all about Pisces
I disgree but call it out nicely
I'm all on you, faling out my seat
I wish it was just us in this bitch
But they can't trust us in this bitch
'Cause I'm tryna bust nuts in this, huh
Let's keep it
On a hush-hush in this bitch
I told her she's so pretty
And she just blushed in this bitch
She clutch-clutchin' my—, huh
I'm adjusting my—, huh
She husky like mush-mush in this bitch
You must be nuts rushing this
Slow it down like macaroni
I know it sounds like Zach and Cody
This life's sweet, I mean highkey
Yeah
Two hands on my 'fro, starin' into my soul
Leg up on that chair
Hand on that arm, tongue in that throat
I don't play with my pen, leave it on a good note
Keep you all on your toes, leave the TV off for this show
You a softy, marshmallows and black coffee
My mouth cold from this blue frosty
My back blown
'Cause you blew it off me, like, uh
You want me or what?
Prove that with yo'—, huh
Spend sum' for this, huh?
Who said that ain't love?
And this bass hittin' real backhanded
Isatiable, I'm like Pac-Man
We go back further than backgammon
Hey, Jackman, I mean, Jack Rabbit
I'm runnin' while I look back at it
Fans really some fanatics
They cooked, kinda like crack addicts
We cookin' shit up like black magic
Backs to 'em, paper talk, spoke fax to 'em
Makeup on for these pop features
I'm throwin' ass to some bad music
Yeah, I'm that stupid, like, duh
You mad cute, I wan' fuck
Don't ice box me, let's touch
I wish it was just us in this bitch
But they can't trust us in this bitch
'Cause I'm tryna bust nuts in this, huh
Let's keep it
On a hush-hush in this bitch
I told her she's so pretty
And she just blushed in this bitch
She clutch-clutchin' my—, huh (My huh)
I'm adjusting my—, huh (Huh)
She husky like mush-mush in this bitch
You must be nuts rushing this
We can just be friends like Musiq Souldchild
And Bobby Valentino, you can slow it down
We got all these temptations like the group from Motown
And I'm player like the crew
That came up through my homtown
Fonte: Vagalume
