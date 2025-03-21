Jack Harlow e Doja Cat estão juntos em "Just Us". Veja o clipe com a letra! Duo entrega hip hop com letra sensual Vagalume|Do R7 21/03/2025 - 02h05 (Atualizado em 21/03/2025 - 02h05 ) twitter

Jack Harlow e Doja Cat lançaram o single, "Just Us", nesta sexta-feira (21). A música deve fazer parte do próximo álbum do rapper, ainda sem data de lançamento.



A faixa une a sonoridade do hip hop com uma letra repleta de sensualidade. O clipe oficial de "Just Us" representa muito bem o clima da música, com os dois artistas vivendo uma noite de curtição juntos.



Além disso, o duo conseguiu uma série de participações especiais de peso para este vídeo, como o ator Matt Damon, o cantor e guitarrista John Mayer, a cantora PinkPantheress, entre outros



Em fevereiro, Jack Harlow já havia lançado a faixa "Set You Free", que também deve marcar presença no seu próximo disco.



Assista ao clipe de "Just Us (Ft. Doja Cat)", com a letra, a seguir:



"Just Us"



Compositores: Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Tay Keith, Dylan Graham, Jose Velasquez, Hollywood Cole, Mark Williams & Raul Cubina



I wish it was just us in this bitch

But they can't trust us in this bitch

'Cause I'm tryna bust nuts in this, huh

Let's keep it

On a hush-hush in this bitch

I told her she's so pretty

And she just blushed in this bitch

She clutch-clutchin' my—, huh

I'm adjusting my—, huh

She husky like mush-mush in this bitch

You must be nuts rushing this

Slow it down like macaroni

I know it sounds like Zach and Cody

This life's sweet, I mean highkey



And you might be

Something that isn't quite but slightly

Resembles wifey, I'ma need this nightly

You say you know all about Pisces

I disgree but call it out nicely

I'm all on you, faling out my seat



I wish it was just us in this bitch

But they can't trust us in this bitch

'Cause I'm tryna bust nuts in this, huh

Let's keep it

On a hush-hush in this bitch

I told her she's so pretty

And she just blushed in this bitch

She clutch-clutchin' my—, huh

I'm adjusting my—, huh

She husky like mush-mush in this bitch

You must be nuts rushing this

Slow it down like macaroni

I know it sounds like Zach and Cody

This life's sweet, I mean highkey



Yeah

Two hands on my 'fro, starin' into my soul

Leg up on that chair

Hand on that arm, tongue in that throat

I don't play with my pen, leave it on a good note

Keep you all on your toes, leave the TV off for this show

You a softy, marshmallows and black coffee

My mouth cold from this blue frosty

My back blown

'Cause you blew it off me, like, uh

You want me or what?

Prove that with yo'—, huh

Spend sum' for this, huh?

Who said that ain't love?

And this bass hittin' real backhanded

Isatiable, I'm like Pac-Man

We go back further than backgammon

Hey, Jackman, I mean, Jack Rabbit

I'm runnin' while I look back at it

Fans really some fanatics

They cooked, kinda like crack addicts

We cookin' shit up like black magic

Backs to 'em, paper talk, spoke fax to 'em

Makeup on for these pop features

I'm throwin' ass to some bad music

Yeah, I'm that stupid, like, duh

You mad cute, I wan' fuck

Don't ice box me, let's touch



I wish it was just us in this bitch

But they can't trust us in this bitch

'Cause I'm tryna bust nuts in this, huh

Let's keep it

On a hush-hush in this bitch

I told her she's so pretty

And she just blushed in this bitch

She clutch-clutchin' my—, huh (My huh)

I'm adjusting my—, huh (Huh)

She husky like mush-mush in this bitch

You must be nuts rushing this



We can just be friends like Musiq Souldchild

And Bobby Valentino, you can slow it down

We got all these temptations like the group from Motown

And I'm player like the crew

That came up through my homtown



Fonte: Vagalume