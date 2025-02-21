Jennie lança "ExtraL" com participação de Doechii. Ouça com a letra!
Artistas unem pop e hip hop em novidade que estará no álbum, "Ruby"
Jennie está de single novo e com uma participação mais do que especial: a vencedora do prêmio Grammy, Doechii. As duas artistas lançaram a colaboração "ExtraL", na madrugada desta sexta-feira (21).
Esta é mais uma amostra do álbum solo da integrante do BLACKPINK, "Ruby", aguardado para março deste ano.
Em "ExtraL", as duas artistas unem um pouco de seus mundos: a agitação do K-pop de Jennie e o hip hop moderno de Doechii.
"Ruby" promete ser um dos lançamentos de 2025, com um grande time de colaboradores ao lado da artista sul coreana. Além de Doechii, nomes como Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis e FKJ marcam presença no disco.
Veja o clipe de "ExtraL (With Doechii)", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:
"ExtraL (with Doechii)"
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this? (Yeah)
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
All of my girls lookin' good and they got they own money
(Do my, do my ladies run this?)
Pop yo' shit (Do my, do my ladies run this?)
This for my girls with no sponsor they got they own fundin'
(Do my, do my ladies run this?)
Not yo' shit
Run through yo' city that motorcade
(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Soon as I enter they close the gate
Presidential through ya residential
Bitch, it's nothing
Said, "Fuck your rules, " is the mood, damn, right
Walk in a room and I set the vibe
Get a pic, it'll last ya long
Whole team they gassin' on us
You sit too far down on 'em charts
To even ask me who's in charge
Ridin' 'round, foreign cars (Yeah)
Top down, starin' at the stars (Yeah)
Attitude, so don't start shit (Yeah)
Big moves, only extra large, yeah
Ridin' 'round, foreign cars
(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Top down, starin' at the stars
(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Attitude, so don't start shit
(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Big moves, only extra large, yeah
(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Wait
(Do my ladies run this?)
Wait
(Do my ladies run this?)
Wait
(Do my ladies run this?)
Doechii
Gimme chi, gimme purr, gimme meow, gimme her, gimme funds
Gimme rights, gimme fight
Gimme nerve, gimme cunt, let me serve, grr
Let me out, let me in
Knock the doors down, got the keys to the Benz
In the boardroom looking bored
'Cause I'm not here for pleasing the men
Not here to reason with them
Misbehaved, miss push my pen
I can't tame my passion for him
Can't keep up, what happened to them?
(Do my ladies run this?)
We lapping the men
Top of the food chain, bussin' a new chain
This ain't a new thing, no, sir
Money on stupid, hopped in a new whip
You still on my old work (Yeah, yeah)
Work, work, this might hurt (Yeah, yeah)
I sweat hard, wet t-shirt (Yeah, yeah)
Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Yeah, yeah)
Hit that jackpot, now I'm
Ridin' 'round (Ridin' 'round) , foreign cars (Ridin' 'round)
Top down (Top down) , starin' at the stars (Yeah)
Attitude (Attitude)
So don't start shit (So, don't start shit)
Big moves, only extra large, yeah (Big, big, big)
Ridin' 'round, foreign cars
(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Top down, starin' at the stars
(Ridin' 'round, ridin' 'round
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Attitude, so don't start shit
(Attitude, so don't start shit
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Big moves, only extra large, yeah
(Big, big, big
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)
Work, work, this might hurt
I sweat hard, wet t-shirt
Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Scared of the dirt)
Yeah, yeah
Work, work, this might hurt
I sweat hard, wet t-shirt (Yeah, yeah)
Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Scared of the dirt)
Work, work
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?
Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?
