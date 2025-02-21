Jennie lança "ExtraL" com participação de Doechii. Ouça com a letra! Artistas unem pop e hip hop em novidade que estará no álbum, "Ruby" Vagalume|Do R7 21/02/2025 - 03h05 (Atualizado em 21/02/2025 - 03h05 ) twitter

Jennie está de single novo e com uma participação mais do que especial: a vencedora do prêmio Grammy, Doechii. As duas artistas lançaram a colaboração "ExtraL", na madrugada desta sexta-feira (21).



Esta é mais uma amostra do álbum solo da integrante do BLACKPINK, "Ruby", aguardado para março deste ano.



Em "ExtraL", as duas artistas unem um pouco de seus mundos: a agitação do K-pop de Jennie e o hip hop moderno de Doechii.



"Ruby" promete ser um dos lançamentos de 2025, com um grande time de colaboradores ao lado da artista sul coreana. Além de Doechii, nomes como Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis e FKJ marcam presença no disco.



Veja o clipe de "ExtraL (With Doechii)", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:



Clique para ver no Vagalume



"ExtraL (with Doechii)"



Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this? (Yeah)

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)



All of my girls lookin' good and they got they own money

(Do my, do my ladies run this?)

Pop yo' shit (Do my, do my ladies run this?)

This for my girls with no sponsor they got they own fundin'

(Do my, do my ladies run this?)

Not yo' shit

Run through yo' city that motorcade

(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Soon as I enter they close the gate

Presidential through ya residential

Bitch, it's nothing



Said, "Fuck your rules, " is the mood, damn, right

Walk in a room and I set the vibe

Get a pic, it'll last ya long

Whole team they gassin' on us

You sit too far down on 'em charts

To even ask me who's in charge



Ridin' 'round, foreign cars (Yeah)

Top down, starin' at the stars (Yeah)

Attitude, so don't start shit (Yeah)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah

Ridin' 'round, foreign cars

(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Top down, starin' at the stars

(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Attitude, so don't start shit

(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah

(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)



Wait

(Do my ladies run this?)

Wait

(Do my ladies run this?)

Wait

(Do my ladies run this?)

Doechii



Gimme chi, gimme purr, gimme meow, gimme her, gimme funds

Gimme rights, gimme fight

Gimme nerve, gimme cunt, let me serve, grr

Let me out, let me in

Knock the doors down, got the keys to the Benz

In the boardroom looking bored

'Cause I'm not here for pleasing the men

Not here to reason with them

Misbehaved, miss push my pen

I can't tame my passion for him

Can't keep up, what happened to them?

(Do my ladies run this?)

We lapping the men



Top of the food chain, bussin' a new chain

This ain't a new thing, no, sir

Money on stupid, hopped in a new whip

You still on my old work (Yeah, yeah)

Work, work, this might hurt (Yeah, yeah)

I sweat hard, wet t-shirt (Yeah, yeah)

Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Yeah, yeah)

Hit that jackpot, now I'm



Ridin' 'round (Ridin' 'round) , foreign cars (Ridin' 'round)

Top down (Top down) , starin' at the stars (Yeah)

Attitude (Attitude)

So don't start shit (So, don't start shit)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah (Big, big, big)

Ridin' 'round, foreign cars

(Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Top down, starin' at the stars

(Ridin' 'round, ridin' 'round

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Attitude, so don't start shit

(Attitude, so don't start shit

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah

(Big, big, big

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)



Work, work, this might hurt

I sweat hard, wet t-shirt

Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Scared of the dirt)

Yeah, yeah

Work, work, this might hurt

I sweat hard, wet t-shirt (Yeah, yeah)

Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Scared of the dirt)

Work, work



Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?



Fonte: Vagalume