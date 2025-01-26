Jin lança a música, "Close To You", para o drama "Pergunte às Estrelas". Ouça com a letra!
Astro do BTS entrega emoção e delicadeza em faixa inédita
Crédito foto: Divulgação
Neste domingo (26), foi divulgada a canção principal da trilha sonora do drama "Pergunte às Estrelas", disponível na Netflix. A música é interpretada por ninguém mais, ninguém menos que Jin, integrante do grupo BTS. A música, intitulada "Close to You", impressiona com uma melodia repleta de delicadeza e emoção.
Com uma composição orquestral, a faixa transmite uma atmosfera cinematográfica que se alinha inteiramente à narrativa da série. A letra de "Close To You" aborda emoções de falta e o anseio de estar próximo de alguém importante.
A interpretação vocal de Jin, caraterizada por sua suavidade e harmonia, contribui para reforçar essa mensagem de conexão emocional e saudade.
A faixa ganhou um clipe no YouTube, com cenas da série. "Pergunte às Estelas" já está disponível na Netflix.
Veja o clipe de "Close to You", com a letra original e romanizada, abaixo:
"Close to You"
Under the stars, closing my eyes
Hearing your voice, in silence
I just can't deny it
Think I'm drawn to you
수없이 많은
별들 그 뒤로
까마득한
낮선하늘
어린날에 만났던
어느 동화 속의
이야기 같아
또 난, 깊은 시간속을 헤엄쳐
끝 없이 펼쳐진 이곳
Just to get close to you
The brightest one in my universe
부서지는 시간속에
단 하나의 빛나는 기억
Just to get close to you
I'm still here
Asking the stars, every night
To take me where you are
No matter how long it takes
No matter how far you are
별거없었던
의미들마저
달라져 난
하루종일
네가 궁금해져
나를 모두 던져 버튼을 누르면
그 시간속의 널 볼 수 있을까
또 난, 깊은 시간속을 헤엄쳐
끝 없이 펼쳐진 이곳
Just to get close to you
The brightest one in my universe
부서지는 시간속에
단 하나의 빛나는 기억
Just to get close to you
I'm still
(Just to get closе to you, just wanna see your eyes)
Just want to step into your own fairy talе
(Just to get close to you, to you)
You'll always be the one I dream, I dream of
(Just to get close to you, just wanna see your eyes)
I'll tell you when you sleep my heart is full
(Just to get close to you)
Of you, of you, of you
(Just to get close to you)
끝을 알수 없어 잠시 헤메이던
(Just wanna see your eyes)
네 머무는곳 어딘가
(Just to get close to you, to you)
힘껏 차올라 날아 갈 수 있다면
(Just to get close to you)
저만치 잡을수 없던 마음들도
(Just wanna see your eyes)
이 우주를 돌고돌아 결국
(Just to get close to you)
Just to get close to you
I'm still here
"Close To You" (Romanizada)
Under the stars, closing my eyes
Hearing your voice, in silence
I just can't deny it
Think I'm drawn to you
Suopssi maneun
Byeoldeul geu dwiro
Kkamadeukan
Natseonhaneul
Eorinnare mannatdeon
Eoneu donghwa sogue
Iyagi gata
Tto nan, gipeun sigansogeul heeomchyeo
Kkeut eopsi pyeolchyeojin igot
Just to get close to you
The brightest one in my universe
Buseojineun sigansoge
Dan hanaui binnaneun gieok
Just to get close to you
I'm still here
Asking the stars, every night
To take me where you are
No matter how long it takes
No matter how far you are
Byeolgoeopseotdeon
Uimideulmajo
Dallajyeo nan
Harujongil
Nega gunggeumhaejyeo
Nareul modu deonjyeo beoteuneul nureumyeon
Geu sigansogue neol bol ssu isseulkka
Tto nan, gipeun sigansogeul heeomchyeo
Kkeut eopsi pyeolchyeojin igot
Just to get close to you
The brightest one in my universe
Buseojineun sigansoge
Dan hanaui binnaneun gieok
Just to get close to you
I'm still
(Just to get close to you, just wanna see your eyes)
Just want to step into your own fairy tale
(Just to get close to you, to you)
You'll always be the one I dream, I dream of
(Just to get close to you, just wanna see your eyes)
I'll tell you when you sleep my heart is full
(Just to get close to you)
Of you, of you, of you
(Just to get close to you)
Kkeuteul alsu eopseo jamsi hemeideon
(Just wanna see your eyes)
Ne meomuneungot eodinga
(Just to get close to you, to you)
Himkkeot chaolla nara gal su itdamyeon
(Just to get close to you)
Jeomanchi jabeulsu eopdeon maeumdeuldo
(Just wanna see your eyes)
I ujureul dolgodora gyeolguk
(Just to get close to you)
Just to get close to you
I'm still here
Fonte: Vagalume
Crédito foto: Divulgação