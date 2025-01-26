Jin lança a música, "Close To You", para o drama "Pergunte às Estrelas". Ouça com a letra! Astro do BTS entrega emoção e delicadeza em faixa inédita Vagalume|Do R7 26/01/2025 - 20h05 (Atualizado em 26/01/2025 - 20h05 ) twitter

facebook

linkedin

whatsapp

google-news

share

Alto contraste

A+

A-

Crédito foto: Divulgação



Neste domingo (26), foi divulgada a canção principal da trilha sonora do drama "Pergunte às Estrelas", disponível na Netflix. A música é interpretada por ninguém mais, ninguém menos que Jin, integrante do grupo BTS. A música, intitulada "Close to You", impressiona com uma melodia repleta de delicadeza e emoção.



Com uma composição orquestral, a faixa transmite uma atmosfera cinematográfica que se alinha inteiramente à narrativa da série. A letra de "Close To You" aborda emoções de falta e o anseio de estar próximo de alguém importante.



A interpretação vocal de Jin, caraterizada por sua suavidade e harmonia, contribui para reforçar essa mensagem de conexão emocional e saudade.



A faixa ganhou um clipe no YouTube, com cenas da série. "Pergunte às Estelas" já está disponível na Netflix.



Veja o clipe de "Close to You", com a letra original e romanizada, abaixo:



Clique para ver no Vagalume



"Close to You"



Under the stars, closing my eyes

Hearing your voice, in silence

I just can't deny it

Think I'm drawn to you

수없이 많은

별들 그 뒤로

까마득한

낮선하늘

어린날에 만났던



어느 동화 속의

이야기 같아



또 난, 깊은 시간속을 헤엄쳐

끝 없이 펼쳐진 이곳

Just to get close to you

The brightest one in my universe

부서지는 시간속에

단 하나의 빛나는 기억

Just to get close to you

I'm still here



Asking the stars, every night

To take me where you are

No matter how long it takes

No matter how far you are

별거없었던

의미들마저

달라져 난

하루종일

네가 궁금해져



나를 모두 던져 버튼을 누르면

그 시간속의 널 볼 수 있을까



또 난, 깊은 시간속을 헤엄쳐

끝 없이 펼쳐진 이곳

Just to get close to you

The brightest one in my universe

부서지는 시간속에

단 하나의 빛나는 기억

Just to get close to you

I'm still



(Just to get closе to you, just wanna see your eyes)

Just want to step into your own fairy talе

(Just to get close to you, to you)

You'll always be the one I dream, I dream of

(Just to get close to you, just wanna see your eyes)

I'll tell you when you sleep my heart is full

(Just to get close to you)

Of you, of you, of you

(Just to get close to you)

끝을 알수 없어 잠시 헤메이던

(Just wanna see your eyes)

네 머무는곳 어딘가

(Just to get close to you, to you)

힘껏 차올라 날아 갈 수 있다면

(Just to get close to you)

저만치 잡을수 없던 마음들도

(Just wanna see your eyes)

이 우주를 돌고돌아 결국

(Just to get close to you)

Just to get close to you

I'm still here



"Close To You" (Romanizada)



Under the stars, closing my eyes

Hearing your voice, in silence

I just can't deny it

Think I'm drawn to you

Suopssi maneun

Byeoldeul geu dwiro

Kkamadeukan

Natseonhaneul

Eorinnare mannatdeon



Eoneu donghwa sogue

Iyagi gata



Tto nan, gipeun sigansogeul heeomchyeo

Kkeut eopsi pyeolchyeojin igot

Just to get close to you

The brightest one in my universe

Buseojineun sigansoge

Dan hanaui binnaneun gieok

Just to get close to you

I'm still here



Asking the stars, every night

To take me where you are

No matter how long it takes

No matter how far you are

Byeolgoeopseotdeon

Uimideulmajo

Dallajyeo nan

Harujongil

Nega gunggeumhaejyeo



Nareul modu deonjyeo beoteuneul nureumyeon

Geu sigansogue neol bol ssu isseulkka



Tto nan, gipeun sigansogeul heeomchyeo

Kkeut eopsi pyeolchyeojin igot

Just to get close to you

The brightest one in my universe

Buseojineun sigansoge

Dan hanaui binnaneun gieok

Just to get close to you

I'm still



(Just to get close to you, just wanna see your eyes)

Just want to step into your own fairy tale

(Just to get close to you, to you)

You'll always be the one I dream, I dream of

(Just to get close to you, just wanna see your eyes)

I'll tell you when you sleep my heart is full

(Just to get close to you)

Of you, of you, of you

(Just to get close to you)

Kkeuteul alsu eopseo jamsi hemeideon

(Just wanna see your eyes)

Ne meomuneungot eodinga

(Just to get close to you, to you)

Himkkeot chaolla nara gal su itdamyeon

(Just to get close to you)

Jeomanchi jabeulsu eopdeon maeumdeuldo

(Just wanna see your eyes)

I ujureul dolgodora gyeolguk

(Just to get close to you)

Just to get close to you

I'm still here



Fonte: Vagalume