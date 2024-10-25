Jin traz pop/rock animado em seu novo single, "I'll Be There". Escute com letra e tradução!
Astro do BTS também gravou clipe oficial para a faixa
Jin lançou o seu novo single, "I'll Be There", nesta sexta-feira (25). A novidade chegou com direito a um clipe oficial, que complementa bem a sonoridade animada da faixa.
O integrante do grupo BTS entrega uma gravação que mescla elementos de pop e rock. Na letra da música, Jin fala sobre como superar as dificuldades do dia a dia usando a música e prometendo estar sempre ao lado de alguém especial.
"Eu juro que sempre cantarei para você", declara o cantor no refrão.
Ouça "I'll Be There", com a letra original, romanizada e com a tradução, abaixo:
"I'll Be There"
Woo
One, two, three
이리저리 바쁘게 산 사람들
힘든 세상 어떻게 막 살아 들
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
작은 것보단 큰 걸 더 주는 일
그걸 위해 나는 살아가 (Ow)
I will be there forever (Forever)
난 변하지 않아 I'll be there for you
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)
네게 전할게 이 노래로
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I'll be there for you
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I'll be there for you
그저 웃으면 돼
모두가 느끼게
환하게 웃어줘 다 행복할 수 있게
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
It don't matter the time
It don't matter the place
특별하지 않은 걸 더 특별하게 (Ow)
I will be there forever (Forever)
난 변하지 않아 I'll be there for you (I'll be there for you)
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)
네게 전할게 이 노래로
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I'll be there for you
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I'll be there for you
기분이 울적할 때 (Woah)
혼자라고 느낄 때 (때)
기대고 싶어질 때
I'll be there for you
One, two, three
I will be there forever (Forever)
난 변하지 않아 I'll be there for you (I'll be there for you)
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, no, no)
네게 전할게 이 노래로
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I'll be there for you
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I'll be there for you
"I'll Be There (Romanizado)"
Woo
One, two, three
Irijeori bappeuge san saramdeul
Himdeun sesang eotteoke mak sara deul
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
Jageun geotbodan keun geol deo juneun il
Geugeol wihae naneun saraga
I will be there forever (Forever)
Nan byeonhaji ana I'll be there for you
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)
Nege jeonhalge i noraero
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I'll bе there for you
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I'll be thеre for you
Geujeo useumyeon dwae
Moduga neukkige
Hwanhage useojwo da haengbokal su itge
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
It don't matter the time
It don't matter the place
Teukbyeolhaji aneun geol deo teukbyeolhage (Ow)
I will be there forever (Forever)
Nan byeonhaji ana I'll be there for you
(I'll be there for you)
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)
Nege jeonhalge i noraero
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I'll be there for you
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I'll be there for you
Gibuni uljeokal ttae (Woah)
Honjarago neukkil ttae (ttae)
Gidaego sipeojil ttae
I'll be there for you
One, two, three
I will be there forever (Forever)
Nan byeonhaji ana I'll be there for you
(I'll be there for you)
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, no, no)
Nege jeonhalge i noraero
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I'll be there for you
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I'll be there for you
"Eu estarei lá"
Uau
Um dois três
Todas essas pessoas ocupadas
Como alguém sobreviver neste mundo difícil?
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Dando coisas maiores do que coisas pequenas
Eu vivo para isso (ai)
Eu estarei lá para sempre (para sempre)
Eu não vou mudar, estarei lá por você
Lá por você, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Sim, sim)
Com essa música, eu digo a você
Eu juro que sempre cantarei para você
Cantarei para você, oh-oh-oh
Eu estarei lá por você
Ooh, oh, oh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (oh)
Ooh, oh, oh-ooh
Eu estarei lá para você
Apenas sorria, pronto
Então, todo mundo pode sentir isso
Sorria brilhantemente, todos podemos ser felizes
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Não importa a hora
Não importa o lugar
Pegue o ordinário e faça dele o extraordinário
Eu estarei lá por você para sempre (para sempre)
Eu não vou mudar, estarei lá por você (estarei lá por você)
Lá por você, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Sim, sim)
Com essa música, eu digo a você
Eu juro que sempre cantarei para você
Cantarei para você, oh-oh-oh
Eu estarei lá por você
Ooh, oh, oh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Sim, sim, sim)
Ooh, oh, oh-ooh
Eu estarei lá por você
Quando você se sente para baixo (Uau)
Quando você se sente sozinha (quando)
Quando você precisa de alguém para se apoiar
Eu estarei lá por você
Um dois três
Eu estarei lá por você para sempre (para sempre)
Eu não vou mudar, estarei lá por você (estarei lá por você)
Lá por você, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, não, não)
Com essa música, eu digo a você
Eu juro que sempre cantarei para você
Cantarei para você, oh-oh-oh
Eu estarei lá por você
Ooh, oh, oh-ooh
Ooh, oh, oh-ooh
Ooh, oh, oh-ooh
Eu estarei lá por você
