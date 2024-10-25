Jin traz pop/rock animado em seu novo single, "I'll Be There". Escute com letra e tradução! Astro do BTS também gravou clipe oficial para a faixa Vagalume|Do R7 25/10/2024 - 02h28 (Atualizado em 25/10/2024 - 02h28 ) twitter

Jin lançou o seu novo single, "I'll Be There", nesta sexta-feira (25). A novidade chegou com direito a um clipe oficial, que complementa bem a sonoridade animada da faixa.



O integrante do grupo BTS entrega uma gravação que mescla elementos de pop e rock. Na letra da música, Jin fala sobre como superar as dificuldades do dia a dia usando a música e prometendo estar sempre ao lado de alguém especial.



"Eu juro que sempre cantarei para você", declara o cantor no refrão.



Ouça "I'll Be There", com a letra original, romanizada e com a tradução, abaixo:



Clique para ver no Vagalume



"I'll Be There"



Woo

One, two, three



이리저리 바쁘게 산 사람들

힘든 세상 어떻게 막 살아 들

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

작은 것보단 큰 걸 더 주는 일

그걸 위해 나는 살아가 (Ow)



I will be there forever (Forever)

난 변하지 않아 I'll be there for you

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)

네게 전할게 이 노래로

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I'll be there for you



Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I'll be there for you



그저 웃으면 돼

모두가 느끼게

환하게 웃어줘 다 행복할 수 있게

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

It don't matter the time

It don't matter the place

특별하지 않은 걸 더 특별하게 (Ow)



I will be there forever (Forever)

난 변하지 않아 I'll be there for you (I'll be there for you)

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)

네게 전할게 이 노래로

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I'll be there for you



Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I'll be there for you



기분이 울적할 때 (Woah)

혼자라고 느낄 때 (때)

기대고 싶어질 때

I'll be there for you

One, two, three



I will be there forever (Forever)

난 변하지 않아 I'll be there for you (I'll be there for you)

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, no, no)

네게 전할게 이 노래로

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I'll be there for you



Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I'll be there for you



"I'll Be There (Romanizado)"



Woo

One, two, three



Irijeori bappeuge san saramdeul

Himdeun sesang eotteoke mak sara deul

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

Jageun geotbodan keun geol deo juneun il

Geugeol wihae naneun saraga



I will be there forever (Forever)

Nan byeonhaji ana I'll be there for you

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)

Nege jeonhalge i noraero

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I'll bе there for you



Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I'll be thеre for you



Geujeo useumyeon dwae

Moduga neukkige

Hwanhage useojwo da haengbokal su itge

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

It don't matter the time

It don't matter the place

Teukbyeolhaji aneun geol deo teukbyeolhage (Ow)



I will be there forever (Forever)

Nan byeonhaji ana I'll be there for you

(I'll be there for you)

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)

Nege jeonhalge i noraero

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I'll be there for you



Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I'll be there for you



Gibuni uljeokal ttae (Woah)

Honjarago neukkil ttae (ttae)

Gidaego sipeojil ttae

I'll be there for you

One, two, three



I will be there forever (Forever)

Nan byeonhaji ana I'll be there for you

(I'll be there for you)

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, no, no)

Nege jeonhalge i noraero

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I'll be there for you



Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I'll be there for you



"Eu estarei lá"



Uau

Um dois três



Todas essas pessoas ocupadas

Como alguém sobreviver neste mundo difícil?

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Dando coisas maiores do que coisas pequenas

Eu vivo para isso (ai)



Eu estarei lá para sempre (para sempre)

Eu não vou mudar, estarei lá por você

Lá por você, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Sim, sim)

Com essa música, eu digo a você

Eu juro que sempre cantarei para você

Cantarei para você, oh-oh-oh

Eu estarei lá por você



Ooh, oh, oh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (oh)

Ooh, oh, oh-ooh

Eu estarei lá para você



Apenas sorria, pronto

Então, todo mundo pode sentir isso

Sorria brilhantemente, todos podemos ser felizes

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Não importa a hora

Não importa o lugar

Pegue o ordinário e faça dele o extraordinário



Eu estarei lá por você para sempre (para sempre)

Eu não vou mudar, estarei lá por você (estarei lá por você)

Lá por você, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Sim, sim)

Com essa música, eu digo a você

Eu juro que sempre cantarei para você

Cantarei para você, oh-oh-oh

Eu estarei lá por você



Ooh, oh, oh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Sim, sim, sim)

Ooh, oh, oh-ooh

Eu estarei lá por você



Quando você se sente para baixo (Uau)

Quando você se sente sozinha (quando)

Quando você precisa de alguém para se apoiar

Eu estarei lá por você

Um dois três



Eu estarei lá por você para sempre (para sempre)

Eu não vou mudar, estarei lá por você (estarei lá por você)

Lá por você, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, não, não)

Com essa música, eu digo a você

Eu juro que sempre cantarei para você

Cantarei para você, oh-oh-oh

Eu estarei lá por você



Ooh, oh, oh-ooh

Ooh, oh, oh-ooh

Ooh, oh, oh-ooh

Eu estarei lá por você



Fonte: Vagalume