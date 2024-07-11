Katy Perry lança a nova música, "Woman's World". Ouça com letra e tradução!

‌



Katy Perry está de volta com o lançamento da música, "Woman's World", divulgada nesta quinta-feira (11). Esta é a primeira amostra do próximo disco, o sexto da carreira da cantora, intiulado "143".



A nova faixa celebra o poder das mulheres e o poder de sua influência na sociedade e no mundo moderno. Junto com o áudio, Katy disponibilizou o clipe oficial da música, em seu canal no Youtube.



Ouça "Woman's World", com a letra e a tradução, abaixo:



"Woman's World"



It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it



Sexy, confident

So intelligent

She is heaven-sent

So soft, so strong



She's a winner, champion

Superhuman, number one

She's a sister, she's mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover

You know



It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

You better celebrate

'Cause, baby, we ain't going away

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh



Fire in her eyes

Feminine divine

She was born to shine

To shine, to shine, yeah



She's a flower, she's a thorn

Superhuman, number one

She's a sister, she's mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover

You know



It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

You better celebrate

'Cause, baby, we ain't going away

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh



Lucky to be living in it

Lucky to be living in it

That's right

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh



"Mundo da mulher"



É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele



Sexy, confiante

Tão inteligente

Ela é enviada do céu

Tão suave, tão forte



Ela é uma vencedora, campeã

Super-humana, número um

Ela é uma irmã, ela é mãe

Abra os seus olhos, apenas olhe ao redor e você descobrirá

Você sabe



É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele

Uh-huh, uh-huh

É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele

Uh-huh, uh-huh

É melhor você comemorar

Porque, querido, não vamos embora

É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele

Uh-huh, uh-huh



Fogo nos olhos dela

Feminina divina

Ela nasceu para brilhar

Para brilhar, para brilhar, sim



Ela é uma flor, ela é um espinho

Super-humana, número um

Ela é uma irmã, ela é mãe

Abra os olhos, basta olhar ao redor e você descobrirá

Você sabe



É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele

Uh-huh, uh-huh

É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele

Uh-huh, uh-huh

É melhor você comemorar

Porque, querido, não vamos embora

É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele

Uh-huh, uh-huh



Sorte de estar vivendo nele

Sorte de estar vivendo nele

Isso mesmo

É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele

Uh-huh, uh-huh



