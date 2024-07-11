Logo R7.com
Katy Perry lança a nova música, "Woman's World". Ouça com letra e tradução!

Faixa é a primeira amostra do próximo álbum, "143"

Do R7


Katy Perry está de volta com o lançamento da música, "Woman's World", divulgada nesta quinta-feira (11). Esta é a primeira amostra do próximo disco, o sexto da carreira da cantora, intiulado "143".

A nova faixa celebra o poder das mulheres e o poder de sua influência na sociedade e no mundo moderno. Junto com o áudio, Katy disponibilizou o clipe oficial da música, em seu canal no Youtube.

Ouça "Woman's World", com a letra e a tradução, abaixo:

"Woman's World"

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it

Sexy, confident
So intelligent
She is heaven-sent
So soft, so strong

She's a winner, champion
Superhuman, number one
She's a sister, she's mother
Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover
You know

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
You better celebrate
'Cause, baby, we ain't going away
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Fire in her eyes
Feminine divine
She was born to shine
To shine, to shine, yeah

She's a flower, she's a thorn
Superhuman, number one
She's a sister, she's mother
Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover
You know

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
You better celebrate
'Cause, baby, we ain't going away
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Lucky to be living in it
Lucky to be living in it
That's right
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh

"Mundo da mulher"

É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele

Sexy, confiante
Tão inteligente
Ela é enviada do céu
Tão suave, tão forte

Ela é uma vencedora, campeã
Super-humana, número um
Ela é uma irmã, ela é mãe
Abra os seus olhos, apenas olhe ao redor e você descobrirá
Você sabe

É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele
Uh-huh, uh-huh
É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele
Uh-huh, uh-huh
É melhor você comemorar
Porque, querido, não vamos embora
É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Fogo nos olhos dela
Feminina divina
Ela nasceu para brilhar
Para brilhar, para brilhar, sim

Ela é uma flor, ela é um espinho
Super-humana, número um
Ela é uma irmã, ela é mãe
Abra os olhos, basta olhar ao redor e você descobrirá
Você sabe

É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele
Uh-huh, uh-huh
É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele
Uh-huh, uh-huh
É melhor você comemorar
Porque, querido, não vamos embora
É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Sorte de estar vivendo nele
Sorte de estar vivendo nele
Isso mesmo
É um mundo da mulher e você tem sorte de viver nele
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Fonte: Vagalume

