Khalid está de volta com o single, "Ground". Escute com a letra
Cantor também anunciou a data de lançamento do próximo álbum, "Sincere"
Khalid lançou a sua nova música, intitulada "Ground", nesta sexta-feira (19). O astro do R&B também divulgou a data de lançamento de seu próximo álbum, "Sincere", o terceiro de sua carreira.
O novo disco, que estará disponível nas plataformas de streaming em 2 de agosto, contará com 16 faixas, incluindo os singles já lançados "Please Don't Fall In Love With Me" e "Adore U". Khalid descreveu "Sincere" como uma combinação de suas experiências de vida, inspirada por conversas que teve com seus fãs, apoiadores e pessoas próximas.
A letra de "Ground" reflete temas de reflexão e conexão. A faixa traz a produção de M-Phazes e Aiden Rodriguez.
Ouça "Ground", com a letra, abaixo:
"Ground"
Cotton-candy-colored skies
Even put a smile on my broken muse
Somethin' 'bout the sunset pleases
Me and brings out the best in you
I could stare at you all evenin'
Meltin' into the mountainside
Now I'm focusin' on my breathin'
Wonderin' how I got so high
I'll be right here on the ground
My feet, feet don't fail me now
I'll be right here on the ground
My feet, feet don't fail me now
Only took a gram and a half
Somehow it got me tessellate
We go out and skate under moonlight
Disappear in the masquеrade
Tell me how rеal you really are
Sayin' we're in some simulation
How to become self-aware
When everything seems so calculated?
I'll be right here on the ground
My feet, feet don't fail me now
I'll be right here on the ground
My feet, feet don't fail me now
And I'm skatin'
Different colorways but the other [?] is
If you fallin' off, then you runnin' aimless
Pickin' up the bag with the ones that I came with
See it in your eyes that you wanna be
I can see it in your eyes that it's doin' you damage
Just another night thinkin' how do I manage
Open up the door, wake me up, and I'm landin'
Off the [vim?], never had the heart
None of them words got empathy
Lead up for the blame [?]
Gotta let go of your resent
When you're gone, the world doesn't starve
No, you won't be the last to leave
Sun is done, another day is spent
But I won't find my clarity
I'll be right here on the ground
(I won't find my clarity)
My feet, feet don't fail me now
(I won't find my clarity, no)
I'll be right here on the ground (Oh)
My feet, feet don't fail me now (Mm)
Mm, mm
Oh
Da-da-da-da-da-da
Mm, mm
