Megan Thee Stallion e TWICE unem forças no remix de "Mamushi". Ouça com a letra
Rapper americana tem o grupo de k-pop ao lado em nova versão de seu single
Megan Thee Stallion divulgou uma nova versão do seu single "Mamushi", com uma novidade mais do que especial. Trata-se do remix com a presença do popular grupo de k-pop, TWICE.
A faixa faz parte do recém-lançado "MEGAN: ACT II", que chegou nas plataformas de streaming nesta sexta-feira (25). Esta é a versão deluxe do álbum "MEGAN", divulgado em junho deste ano.
Ouça "Mamushi (Remix) (Feat. TWICE)", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:
"Mamushi (Remix) (feat. TWICE)"
私は スター
Superstars
Megan (Ah)
And TWICE
Remix
I get money, I'm a star, star, star
Star, star, star, star
I get money, I'm a star, star, star
Star, star, star, star
お金 稼ぐ 俺らは スター
お金 稼ぐ 私は スター
スター、スター、スター、スター、キラキラ
私は スター (Real hot girl shit)
I get money, I'm a star (Star)
Body like a doll (Ah)
They love me in my city
All the way to Korea (All the way to Korea)
I'm always rockin' ice (Yeah)
I'm everybody type (Hmm)
He had to do a double take (Yeah)
He seen me out with TWICE (He seen me out with TWICE; Yo)
I always set the tone (Uh-huh)
I always got it on (Uh-huh)
Now tell a hater bitch
Because they always on my phone (They always on my phone)
My Audеmars Piguet is on another time zonе
(On another time zone)
I gotta stay fly (Yeah) , airplane mode (Mwah)
I ain't gotta wait for winter to get cold
I ain't gotta wait to type to get bold
Head, shoulders, knees, toes (Toe, toe, toe)
Work it out, I'm body goals (I'm body goals)
Make 'em sing another language
I'm like Duolingo (私は スター)
I drop on a Friday
Knock it out like Debo
I get money, I'm a star, star, star
Star, star, star, star
I get money, I'm a star, star, star
Star, star, star, star
お金 稼ぐ 俺らは スター
お金 稼ぐ 私は スター
スター、スター、スター、スター、キラキラ
私は スター (TWICE)
Had you listen once that made you look twice
Bad and hot like Meg (Ah) , nine stallions on your mind
All these trophies, we just winnin' up the price
Then we sold out your closet like we did at MetLife (No)
Sold out SoFi (Oh) , missin' no flight (Yeah)
One spark, baby, ooh-la-la, that's what we like
We're the originators, global entertainers
Your favorite girl group sings our song, screamin', "TWICE"
I just do my dance and I move my hips (Hips)
If you don't understand, you should read my lips
I'm a star, baby, I'm a star
In America to Seoul, Korea
I get money, I'm a star, star, star
Star, star, star, star
I get money, I'm a star, star, star
Star, star, star, star
お金 稼ぐ 俺らは スター
お金 稼ぐ 私は スター
スター、スター、スター、スター、キラキラ
私は スター
