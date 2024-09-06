Megan Thee Stallion lança parceria com RM, do BTS. Ouça "Neva Play" com a letra!
Novo single da rapper chega com o clipe oficial
Uma das principais vozes femininas do rap na atualidade, Megan Thee Stallion lançou a sua aguardada nova parceria, nesta sexta-feira (6). E o convidado de "Neva Play" é nada mais, nada menos que RM, líder do BTS.
A expecativa pelo lançamento do single era grande, desde que Megan e o perfil do BTS começaram a dar teasers da parceria, na semana passada. A rapper aproveitou para também lançar o clipe oficial da faixa, já disponível em seu canal no Youtube.
Ouça "Neva Play (Feat. RM)", com a letra, abaixo:
"Neva Play"
One, two, three, four (One, two, three, four)
Five, six, seven, eight (Five, six, seven, eight)
Let them know we on the way (Ah)
Countin' zeroes every day (Yah)
You know that we never play, ayy (Ayy)
One, two, three, four (One, two, three, four)
Five, six, seven, eight (Five, six, seven, eight)
Let them know we on the way (Yeah)
Countin' zeroes every day (Ah)
You know that we never play, ayy (Ayy)
Talkin' 'bout [?] wanna play with
Money talkin' is my first language
Me and RM gang and we gangin'
Boss level and you ain't even in the rankin' (Ah)
They wanna smear what the hottie be cookin'
They don't rock with me, see me at a bookin'
Just know when it's time for me to get my lick back
All y'all finna be finished (Hey)
Ayy, blue hair like [?] with the chi-chis
Blue one, blue hundreds, big VVs
Run the world, everybody, come see me
No tats but my passport inky
Ayy, I'm the big fish jumpin' out the TX
So dope, tryna make me take a pee test
Check the credits, you know who wrote it
When the flow this hard, this heavy, Kotex
MM, I can't help that I'm that girl
They be talkin', I don't care
Beefin' with yourself because you do not exist in my world
Three things that I don't play about, myself
My money or my man
Mention one of them and best believe I'm gon' be at yo' head
One, two, three, four (One, two, three, four)
Five, six, seven, eight (Five, six, seven, eight)
Let them know we on the way (Ah)
Countin' zeroes every day (Yah)
You know that we never play, ayy (Ayy)
One, two, three, four (One, two, three, four)
Five, six, seven, eight (Five, six, seven, eight)
Let them know we on the way (Yeah)
Countin' zeroes every day (Ah, what's up, Stallion?)
You know that we never play, ayy (Ayy)
You know that we never play
Yeah, we gon' forever slay (Yeah)
Me and Megan on the way
For Asian men, we paved the way
Smooth like criminal, off the digital
Y'all done look so pitiful (So pity)
Fuck a deposit, twenty-foot faucet
Mm, send the sides with mine, yeah
From the sides of PSY, yeah
Hittin' folks with a line, yeah
How many (soldiers?) hate? Damn
The (law?) hair whip
Y'all's a fairytale (Oh God)
[?]
Shit is a [?] , catch me in a moshpit
You and your people be fussin' (Fuss)
Yeah, we just bossin', pull out the sauces
And the phase of the big bosses
Call me a narcissist, like a typhoon
Be a artist and the artist (Right)
Take it out your wallet
Sabotage your two ears
[?]
One, two, three, four (One, two, three, four)
Five, six, seven, eight (Five, six, seven, eight)
Let them know we on the way (Ah)
Countin' zeroes every day (Yah; mhm)
You know that we never play, ayy (Ayy)
One, two, three, four (One, two, three, four)
Five, six, seven, eight (Five, six, seven, eight)
Let them know we on the way (Yeah)
Countin' zeroes every day (Ah)
You know that we never play, ayy (Ayy)
Fonte: Vagalume
