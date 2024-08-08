Michael Bublé lança "Don't Blame It On Me". Ouça com a letra e a tradução!
Faixa inédita fará parte da coletânea "The Best Of Bublé", que chegará às plataformas digitais em setembro
Michael Bublé lançou, hoje (8), a música "Don't Blame It On Me", uma das duas faixas inéditas que estarão presentes na coletânea "The Best Of Bublé", prevista para chegar às plataformas digitais no dia 27 de setembro.
"The Best Of Bublé" contará com 21 músicas consideradas essenciais na carreira do astro, como e “Haven't Met You Yet", "Feeling Good", "Sway", "Everything" e "It's A Beautiful Day", além do single lançado hoje e a também inédita "Quizas, Quizas, Quizas".
Ouça "Don't Blame It On Me" com a letra e a tradução abaixo:
"Don't Blame It On Me"
Don't blame it on me
For falling in love with you
Anybody could see
There was nothing I could do
You just shot me that look and baby I was hooked
It was always meant to be
So don't blame it on me (don't blame it on me)
It ain't my fault
I've always been your fool
But after all
We both know that it takes two
Tell me was it such a crime when I took your hand in mine
You can call it destiny
But don't blame it on me (don't blame it on me)
Can't blame the stars for shining
Can't blame the birds for flying
Can't blame a guy for trying
Sure I fell but I had help
Take a look at yourself
Here I stand
Falsely accused
But I'm just a man
And the mastermind was you
I'd take credit if I could but I've never been that good
It just worked out beautifully
So don't blame it on me (don't blame it on me)
Everybody knows
Can't blame the stars for shining
Can't blame the birds for flying
Can't blame a guy for trying
Sure I fell but I had help
Take a look at yourself
Don't blame it on me
For falling in love with you
Anybody could see
There is nothing I could do
You just shot me that look and baby I was hooked
It just worked out beautifully
So don't blame it on me (don't blame it on me)
I took it slow, played it smart
I thought that you would leave me with a broken heart
When you jumped I followed you
I jumped without no parachute
After thunder rolls and the lightning strikes
All these wrongs you got things right
It worked out out beautifully
So don't blame it on me (don't blame it on me)
You can call it destiny
Don't blame it on me (don't blame it on me)
It was always meant to be
So don't blame it on me (don't blame it on me)
"Não Me Culpe"
Não me culpe
Por me apaixonar por você
Qualquer um poderia ver que
Não havia nada que eu pudesse fazer
Você apenas me lançou aquele olhar e, amor, fui conquistado
Sempre foi para ser
Então não me culpe (não me culpe)
Não é minha culpa
Eu sempre fui seu tolo
Mas afinal
Nós dois sabemos que é preciso dois
Me diga, foi um crime quando peguei sua mão na minha?
Você pode chamar isso de destino
Mas não me culpe (não me culpe)
Não se pode culpar as estrelas por brilharem
Não se pode culpar os pássaros por voarem
Não se pode culpar um cara por tentar
Claro que me apaixonei, mas tive ajuda
Dê uma olhada em si mesma
Aqui estou eu
Falsamente acusado
Mas eu sou apenas um homem
E a mentora era você
Eu levaria o crédito se pudesse, mas nunca fui tão bom
Simplesmente funcionou perfeitamente
Então não me culpe (não me culpe)
Todo mundo sabe
Não se pode culpar as estrelas por brilharem
Não se pode culpar os pássaros por voarem
Não se pode culpar um cara por tentar
Claro que me apaixonei, mas tive ajuda
Dê uma olhada em si mesma
Não me culpe
Por me apaixonar por você
Qualquer um poderia ver que
Não havia nada que eu pudesse fazer
Você apenas me lançou aquele olhar e, amor, fui conquistado
Sempre foi para ser
Então não me culpe (não me culpe)
Eu fui devagar, joguei com inteligência
Eu pensei que você me deixaria com o coração partido
Quando você apareceu, eu te segui
Eu pulei sem paraquedas
Depois que o trovão vem e o relâmpago cai
Todos esses erros, você os corrigiu
Deu tudo certo lindamente
Então não me culpe (não me culpe)
Você pode chamar isso de destino
Não me culpe (não me culpe)
Sempre foi para ser
Então não me culpe (não me culpe)
