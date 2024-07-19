Rex Orange County anuncia novo disco com o lançamento de duas músicas, "Alexander" e "Guitar Song"
O álbum "The Alexander Technique" tem previsão de chegar no dia 6 de setembro
Rex Orange County anunciou o seu próximo álbum, intitulado "The Alexander Technique", nesta quinta-feira (18), com previsão de chegar às plataformas de streaming no dia 6 de setembro. Em suas redes sociais oficiais, o cantor revelou também o lançamento de duas músicas do álbum: "Alexander" e "Guitar Song", essa última descrita pelo artista britânico como sua "faixa favorita".
A divulgação das canções inéditas foi acompanhado por videoclipes especiais: "Alexander", dirigido por Nick Walker, introduz a inspiração para o título do álbum. Em contraste, o videoclipe de "Guitar Song" apresenta imagens de Rex filmadas por Alexandra Waespi no Decoy Studios, na Inglaterra, durante o processo de gravação do álbum.
Embora o título do álbum possa parecer ser uma referência ao seu primeiro nome (o cantor se chama Alexander O'Connor), na verdade "The Alexander Technique" foi inspirado em uma prática terapêutica para dores nas costas.
Descrito como seu disco mais confessional e "de coração aberto", o novo trabalho de estúdio abandona os elementos energéticos de seu som indie pop para adotar uma mistura de R&B e indie-folk, mantendo a riqueza orquestral de sua discografia. "The Alexander Technique" foi produzido pelo próprio O'Connor, com a colaboração de Teo Halm (Rosalía, SZA, Omar Apollo e Beyoncé), Jim Reed e James Blake, que co-produziu e participou da faixa "Look Me In The Eyes".
Veja os clipes de "Alexander" e "Guitar Song", com as letras, abaixo:
"Alexander"
I've had back pain for most of my life
And the most I ever did was see the doc
And the doc told me my back was alright
He had initials in his shirt, he had a nice expensive watch
I thought he knew what he was doing
or at least what was right
He made me fill a piece of paper
with different questions all about
My health, wellbeing and the state of my life
I'll tell the truth, I'm only lying to myself
if I should lie
So, I answered everything and did my best
to keep it rеal in between the lines
I gavе it back to him, he took it his time
and read the paper over once or twice
He looked at me as if to say, "I need to tell you something"
"And don't prepare for me to tell you something nice"
He wanted to know how much I tend to drink and smoke
I told him, how it was and then he gave me this advice
He said, "Ease up on stress, you don't help yourself much"
"It's too intense for you to take, you'll only tense up"
"And you see you have these issues
and you struggle to relax"
"So you come see me the doctor
to get something for your back"
"But this piece of paper tells me
that there's more that you should address"
"I see some anger in you, plus addiction, plus the rest"
"I feel like we should speak about this
'fore it comes first"
"And I know a lot of people
who can help for what it's worth"
I said, "I don't know
if you don't understand man my back just fucking hurts"
Do I need physiotherapy? Or is it something worse?
He paused an then he asked me
"What, I thought we should do"
I said, "If I knew that then you wouldn't be here
man I'm asking you"
He handed me to someone who gave me a blood test
Who handed me to someone else
who took my payment and took all of my fucking patience
I should at this point the doctor had already left
And I resented that man, I never went back to him again
Well you know in a weird way I feel like maybe he was right
I may be using my back pain
to distract from the pain of life
Feel it all externally, when really it's just inside
Procrastinating, confrontation, every single time
So thank you Mr. Doctor man for being sincere
I guess I just didn't wanna hear
what I didn't wanna hear, okay
"Guitar Song"
I was down and out in San Fran,
Hopin' they could make the drive
I was a lonely stoner, I was always taking time
I was safe for a second, I'm closing my eyes
I never felt at home until I got old and realised
I remember being sixteen,
Didn't know a thing with open eyes
I couldn't take the pain
But I was old enough to try
Looking in my reflection and wanting to die
I didn't like what I was seeing
When I hoped I might
(Hope my body change,
I can't stay the this way, I'm the only one)
Now I'm in pieces tryna leave but I can't
(Won't bе lonely no more, just running in circles)
I'm doubting my outfit, I'm doubting thе way I look
Then she tells me, "you look great"
But it hurts just the same
I didn't know at an early age
I can try, but I won't be in peace in my place
And though, I can go compare myself to them
It doesn't help me much in the end, no
Can't go far
And I can't go far
And they can't go far
And they can't go far
