Rex Orange County anuncia novo disco com o lançamento de duas músicas, "Alexander" e "Guitar Song" O álbum "The Alexander Technique" tem previsão de chegar no dia 6 de setembro Vagalume|Do R7 19/07/2024 - 07h22 (Atualizado em 19/07/2024 - 07h22 ) ‌



