Rosé e Bruno Mars lançam a parceria, "APT.". Ouça com a letra!
Artistas unem forças em single que ainda ganhou um clipe oficial
Rosé e Bruno Mars estão juntos em um dos principais lançamentos do mês de outubro, revelado nesta sexta-feira (18). A estrela do BLACKPINK e o astro pop divulgaram o single, "APT.".
Unindo o melhor dos dois mundos de cada artista, a faixa traz uma sonoridade bastante animada, com Rosé e Bruno revezando nos vocais. Em "APT.", eles cantam em coreano e inglês, declarando, na letra, o amor que sentem pela sua cara-metade.
A divulgação desse lançamento ganhou até uma ação aqui no Brasil. Os dois artistas compareceram ao jogo Flamengo x Fluminense, no Maracanã (RJ), nesta quinta-feira (17), onde gravaram um vídeo juntos.
Veja o clipe de "APT. (With Bruno Mars)", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:
Clique para ver no Vagalume
"APT."
조아는 게임
Game start
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Kissy face, kissy face, sent to your phone but
I'm trying to kiss your lips for real (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)
Red hearts, red hearts
That's what I'm on, yeah
Come give me something I can feel, oh-oh, oh
Don't you want me like I want you, baby?
Don't you need me like I need you now?
Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
It's whatever, it's whatever, it's whatever you like (Hoo)
Turn this 아파트 into a club (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)
I'm talking drink, dance, smoke,
Freak, party all night (Come on)
건배 건배 girl, what's up? Oh-oh, oh
Don't you want me like I want you, baby?
Don't you need me like I need you now?
Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Hey, so now you know the game
Are you ready? 'Cause I'm comin to get ya, get ya, get ya
Hold on, hold on
I'm on my way
Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
I'm on my way
Hold on, hold on
I'm on my way
Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
I'm on my way
Don't you want me like I want you, baby?
Don't you need me like I need you now?
Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
아파트 아파트
Uh, uh huh uh huh
"APT." (Romanizado)
Joaneun geim
Game start
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Kissy face, kissy face
Sent to your phone but
I'm trying to kiss your lips for real
Red hearts, red hearts
That's what I'm on yeah
Come give me something I can feel
Oh oh oh
Don't you want me like I want you, baby
Don't you need me like I need you now
Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Apateu, apatеu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apatеu
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
It's whatever it's whatever it's whatever you like
Turn this apateu into a club
I'm talking drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night
Geonbae geonbae girl what's up
Oh-oh-oh
Don't you want me like I want you, baby
Don't you need me like I need you now
Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Hey so now you know the game
Are you ready?
Cause I'm comin to get ya
Get ya, get ya
Hold on, hold on
I'm on my way
Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah
I'm on my way
Hold on, hold on
I'm on my way
Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah
I'm on my way
Don't you want me like I want you, baby
Don't you need me like I need you now
Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Just meet me at the
(Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Just meet me at the
(Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Just meet me at the
(Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Apateu, apateu
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Fonte: Vagalume
Rosé e Bruno Mars estão juntos em um dos principais lançamentos do mês de outubro, revelado nesta sexta-feira (18). A estrela do BLACKPINK e o astro pop divulgaram o single, "APT.".