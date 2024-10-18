Rosé e Bruno Mars lançam a parceria, "APT.". Ouça com a letra! Artistas unem forças em single que ainda ganhou um clipe oficial Vagalume|Do R7 18/10/2024 - 01h47 (Atualizado em 18/10/2024 - 01h47 ) twitter

Rosé e Bruno Mars estão juntos em um dos principais lançamentos do mês de outubro, revelado nesta sexta-feira (18). A estrela do BLACKPINK e o astro pop divulgaram o single, "APT.".



Unindo o melhor dos dois mundos de cada artista, a faixa traz uma sonoridade bastante animada, com Rosé e Bruno revezando nos vocais. Em "APT.", eles cantam em coreano e inglês, declarando, na letra, o amor que sentem pela sua cara-metade.



A divulgação desse lançamento ganhou até uma ação aqui no Brasil. Os dois artistas compareceram ao jogo Flamengo x Fluminense, no Maracanã (RJ), nesta quinta-feira (17), onde gravaram um vídeo juntos.



Veja o clipe de "APT. (With Bruno Mars)", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:



"APT."



조아는 게임

Game start



아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh



Kissy face, kissy face, sent to your phone but

I'm trying to kiss your lips for real (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)

Red hearts, red hearts

That's what I'm on, yeah

Come give me something I can feel, oh-oh, oh



Don't you want me like I want you, baby?

Don't you need me like I need you now?

Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the



아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh



It's whatever, it's whatever, it's whatever you like (Hoo)

Turn this 아파트 into a club (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)

I'm talking drink, dance, smoke,

Freak, party all night (Come on)

건배 건배 girl, what's up? Oh-oh, oh



Don't you want me like I want you, baby?

Don't you need me like I need you now?

Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the



아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh



Hey, so now you know the game

Are you ready? 'Cause I'm comin to get ya, get ya, get ya

Hold on, hold on

I'm on my way

Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

I'm on my way

Hold on, hold on

I'm on my way

Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

I'm on my way



Don't you want me like I want you, baby?

Don't you need me like I need you now?

Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the



아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

아파트 아파트

Uh, uh huh uh huh



"APT." (Romanizado)



Joaneun geim

Game start



Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh



Kissy face, kissy face

Sent to your phone but

I'm trying to kiss your lips for real

Red hearts, red hearts

That's what I'm on yeah

Come give me something I can feel

Oh oh oh



Don't you want me like I want you, baby

Don't you need me like I need you now

Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the



Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Apateu, apatеu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apatеu

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh



It's whatever it's whatever it's whatever you like

Turn this apateu into a club

I'm talking drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night

Geonbae geonbae girl what's up

Oh-oh-oh



Don't you want me like I want you, baby

Don't you need me like I need you now

Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the



Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh



Hey so now you know the game

Are you ready?

Cause I'm comin to get ya

Get ya, get ya

Hold on, hold on

I'm on my way

Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah

I'm on my way

Hold on, hold on

I'm on my way

Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah

I'm on my way



Don't you want me like I want you, baby

Don't you need me like I need you now

Sleep tomorrow but tonight go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the



Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Just meet me at the

(Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Just meet me at the

(Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Just meet me at the

(Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Apateu, apateu

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh



Fonte: Vagalume