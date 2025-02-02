Veja a lista com os vencedores do Grammy 2025! Evento que celebra a indústria fonográfica é realizado em Los Angeles, neste domingo (2) Vagalume|Do R7 02/02/2025 - 19h25 (Atualizado em 02/02/2025 - 19h25 ) twitter

Já começou o Grammy 2025, na cidade de Losa Angeles, neste domingo (2). O anúncio dos vencedores de algumas das categorias foi realizado antes da cerimônia oficial, como é feito todo ano.



Entre os nomes já anunciados, destaque para a nova estrela pop Sabrina Carpenter, que ganhou o seu primeiro prêmio Grammy. Além dela, nomes como Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX e Kacey Musgraves foram reconhecidas com um gramofone.



Esta matéria está em constante atualização e mais vencedores serão publicados aqui, durante a noite deste domingo.



Veja a lista com os vencedores do Grammy 2025 abaixo:



MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO



“BODYGUARD,” Beyoncé

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter (VENCEDORA)

“Apple,” Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan



MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE/ELETRÔNICO



“She's Gone, Dance On,” Disclosure

“Loved,” Four Tet

“leavemealone,” Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

"Neverender,” Justice & Tame Impala (VENCEDOR)

“Witchy,” KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino



MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE POP



“Make You Mine,” Madison Beer

“Von Dutch,” Charli xcx (VENCEDORA)

L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT],” Billie Eilish

“yes, and?,” Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan



MELHOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELETRÔNICO



BRAT, Charli xcx (VENCEDORA)

Three, Four Tet

Hyperdrama, Justice

Timeless, KAYTRANADA

Telos, Zedd



MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO REMIXADA



“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix,” KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii feat. JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) – (VENCEDORA)

“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

“Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook feat. Addison Rae)



MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE AMERICANA

“YA YA,” Beyoncé

“Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham

“Don't Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell (VENCEDORA)

“Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch & David Rawlings



MELHOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY SOLO

“16 CARRIAGES,” Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

“It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton (VENCEDOR)



MELHOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY DUO/GRUPO



“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

“II MOST WANTED,” Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus (VENCEDOR)

“Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen



MELHOR CANÇÃO COUNTRY



“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves (VENCEDORA)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

“I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Beyoncé



Fonte: Vagalume