Veja a lista com os vencedores do Grammy 2025!
Evento que celebra a indústria fonográfica é realizado em Los Angeles, neste domingo (2)
Já começou o Grammy 2025, na cidade de Los Angeles, neste domingo (2). O anúncio dos vencedores de algumas das categorias foi realizado antes da cerimônia oficial, como é feito todo ano.
Entre os nomes já anunciados, destaque para a nova estrela pop Sabrina Carpenter, que ganhou o seu primeiro prêmio Grammy. Além dela, nomes como Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX e Kacey Musgraves foram reconhecidas com um gramofone.
Esta matéria está em constante atualização e mais vencedores serão publicados aqui, durante a noite deste domingo.
Veja a lista com os vencedores do Grammy 2025 abaixo:
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
Anitta - "Funk Generation"
Kali Uchis - "Orquídeas"
Kany García - "García"
Luis Fonsi - "El Viaje"
Shakira - "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (VENCEDORA)
MELHOR NOVO ARTISTA
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan (VENCEDORA)
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY
Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter" (VENCEDORA)
Chris Stapleton - "Higher"
Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"
Lainey Wilson - "Whirlwind"
Post Malone - "F-1 Trillion"
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP VOCAL
Ariana Grande" - "Eternal Sunshine"
Billie Eilish" - "Hit Me Hard and Soft"
Chappell Roan" - "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n' Sweet" (VENCEDORA)
Taylor Swift" - "The Tortured Poets Department"
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
Common & Pete Rock - "The Auditorium Vol. 1"
Doechii - "Alligator Bites Never Heal" (VENCEDORA)
Eminem - "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)"
Future & Metro Boomin - "We Don't Trust You"
J. Cole - "Might Delete Later"
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO
“BODYGUARD,” Beyoncé
“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter (VENCEDORA)
“Apple,” Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan
MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE/ELETRÔNICO
“She's Gone, Dance On,” Disclosure
“Loved,” Four Tet
“leavemealone,” Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
"Neverender,” Justice & Tame Impala (VENCEDOR)
“Witchy,” KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE POP
“Make You Mine,” Madison Beer
“Von Dutch,” Charli xcx (VENCEDORA)
L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT],” Billie Eilish
“yes, and?,” Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan
MELHOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELETRÔNICO
BRAT, Charli xcx (VENCEDORA)
Three, Four Tet
Hyperdrama, Justice
Timeless, KAYTRANADA
Telos, Zedd
MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO REMIXADA
“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix,” KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii feat. JT)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) – (VENCEDORA)
“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
“Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook feat. Addison Rae)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE AMERICANA
“YA YA,” Beyoncé
“Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham
“Don't Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell (VENCEDORA)
“Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz
“Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
MELHOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY SOLO
“16 CARRIAGES,” Beyoncé
“I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves
“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
“It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton (VENCEDOR)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY DUO/GRUPO
“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
“II MOST WANTED,” Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus (VENCEDOR)
“Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne
“Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay
“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
MELHOR CANÇÃO COUNTRY
“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves (VENCEDORA)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
“I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Beyoncé
Produtor do ano (não clássico)
Alissia
Daniel Nigro (VENCEDOR)
Dernst “D'Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Compositor do ano (não clássico):
Amy Allen (VENCEDORA)
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Melhor Performance Em Rock:
The Beatles - "Now and Then" (VENCEDORES)
The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
Green Day - "The American Dream Is Killing Me"
Idles - "Gift Horse"
Pearl Jam - ""Dark Matter"
St. Vincent - ""Broken Man"
Melhor Performance em Metal:
Gojira - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (Feat. Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne)" (VENCEDORES)
Judas Priest - "Crown of Horns"
Knocked Loose "Suffocate (Feat. Poppy)"
Metallica - "Screaming Suicide"
Spiritbox - "Cellar Door"
Melhor Canção de Rock
The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
Green Day - "Dilemma"
Idles - "Gift Horse"
Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"
St. Vincent - "Broken Man" (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Álbum de Rock
The Black Crowes - "Happiness Bastards"
Fontaines D.C. - "Romance
Green Day - "Saviors"
Idles - "Tangk"
Jack White - "No Name"
Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"
The Rolling Stones - "Hackney Diamonds" (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Performance Em Rock Alternativo:
Cage the Elephant - "Neon Pill"
Fontaines D.C. - "Starburster"
Kim Gordon - "Bye Bye"
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - "Song of the Lake"
St. Vincent - "Flea" (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Álbum Alternativo
Brittany Howard - "What Now"
Clairo - "Charm"
Kim Gordon - "The Collective"
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - "Wild God"
St. Vincent - "All Born Screaming" (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Performance de Rap:
Cardi B - "Enough (Miami)"
Common & Pete Rock - "When the Sun Shines Again (feat. Posdnuos)"
Doechii - "Nissan Altima"
Eminem - "Houdini"
Future and Metro Boomin - "Like That (With Kendrick Lamar)"
Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" (VENCEDOR)
Melhor Performance de Rap com Melodia:
Beyoncé - "SPAGHETTII (Feat. Shaboozey)"
Future and Metro Boomin - ""
Jordan Adetunji - "Kehlani (feat. Kehlani) (Remix)"
Latto - "Big Mama"
Rapsody - "3:AM (feat. Erykah Badu)" (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Canção de Rap:
Future and Metro Boomin - "Like That (With Kendrick Lamar)"
Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" (VENCEDOR)
Rapsody & Hit-Boy - "Asteroids"
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign - "Carnival (feat. Playboi Carti)"
Melhor Performance em R&B :
Chris Brown - "Residuals"
Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"
Jhené Aiko - "Guidance"
Muni Long - "Made for Me" (Live on BET) (VENCEDORA)
SZA - "Saturn"
Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional:
Kenyon Dixon - "Can I Have This Groove"
Lalah Hathaway - "No Lie (feat. Michael McDonald)"
Lucky Daye - "That's You" (VENCEDOR)
Marsha Ambrosius - "Wet"
Muni Long - "Make Me Forget"
Melhor Canção R&B:
Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"
Kehlani - "After Hours"
Muni Long - "Ruined Me"
SZA - "Saturn" (VENCEDORA)
Tems - "Burning"
Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo:
Avery*Sunshine - "So Glad to Know You" (VENCEDORA)
Childish Gambino - "Bando Stone and the New World"
Durand Bernarr - 'En Route"
Kehlani - "Crash"
NxWorries - "Why Lawd?"
Melhor Álbum de R&B:
Chris Brown - "11:11 (Deluxe)" (VENCEDOR)
Lalah Hathaway - "Vantablack"
Lucky Daye - "Algorithm"
Muni Long - "Revenge"
Usher - "Coming Home"
