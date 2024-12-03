PlayStation Portal é um grande sucesso, afirma Sony
PlayStation Portal é um grande sucesso, afirma Sony
Hideaki Nishino, CEO do Platform Business Group da Sony Interactive Entertainment, afirmou em entrevista recente que o PlayStation Portal é um grande sucesso.
Hideaki Nishino, CEO do Platform Business Group da Sony Interactive Entertainment, afirmou em entrevista recente que o PlayStation Portal é um grande sucesso.
Consulte a matéria completa no nosso parceiro O Vício - Games!
Leia Mais em O Vício - Games:
Leia Mais em O Vício - Games: