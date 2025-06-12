ALEXANDRE FROTA NA CASA DOS ARTISTAS DEU O QUE FALAR! Tudo de Entretenimento|Do canal LUCAS SELFIE no YouTube 12/06/2025 - 14h01 (Atualizado em 12/06/2025 - 20h51 ) twitter

Alexandre Frota revela no #SelfieService bastidores da ‘Casa dos Artistas’ ele conta que saiu do programa por se chatear com Silvio Santos e o próprio pediu para que ele voltasse ao confinamento!

