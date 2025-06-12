ALEXANDRE FROTA REVELA PEDIDO DE SILVIO SANTOS NA CASA DOS ARTISTAS! Tudo de Entretenimento|Do canal Selfie Service Cortes no YouTube 12/06/2025 - 13h06 (Atualizado em 12/06/2025 - 20h53 ) twitter

Alexandre Frota revela no #SelfieService bastidores da ‘Casa dos Artistas’ ele conta que saiu do programa por se chatear com Silvio Santos e o próprio pediu para que ele voltasse ao confinamento!

