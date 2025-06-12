ALEXANDRE FROTA REVELA PEDIDO DE SILVIO SANTOS NA CASA DOS ARTISTAS!
Alexandre Frota revela no #SelfieService bastidores da ‘Casa dos Artistas’ ele conta que saiu do programa por se chatear com Silvio Santos e o próprio pediu para que ele voltasse ao confinamento!
Inscreva-se no canal Lucas Selfie: https://www.youtube.com/@LUCASELFIE/
Inscreva-se no canal de cortes: https://www.youtube.com/@selfieservicecortes/
🤳 Segue a gente lá:
Instagram: @lucaselfie https://www.instagram.com/lucaselfie/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selfieservice/
Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.