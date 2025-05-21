Logo R7.com
How to Access Blocked Websites on Google Chrome

Have you ever tried opening a website on Google Chrome, only to be met with a message that it's been blocked? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many websites are restricted by governments, internet providers, or even your school or workplace network settings. But relax, in this video, we’ll walk you through how to access blocked websites in Chrome safely and easily.

