QUEM IRÁ PARA A FAZENDA 17? CONFIRA OS COTADOS! Tudo de Entretenimento|Do canal LUCAS SELFIE no YouTube 27/05/2025 - 12h00 (Atualizado em 27/05/2025 - 20h55 ) twitter

facebook

linkedin

whatsapp

google-news

share

Alto contraste

A+

A-

‘A Fazenda All Stars!' No #SelfieService especulamos possíveis nomes para a próxima edição do Reality rural. Qual desses nome você gostaria de ver no reality? 👀

Inscreva-se no canal Lucas Selfie: https://www.youtube.com/@LUCASELFIE/

Inscreva-se no canal de cortes: https://www.youtube.com/@selfieservicecortes/

🤳 Redes Oficiais 📲

‌



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lucaselfie/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@olucasmaciel/

‌



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selfieservice/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@selfie_service/

Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.