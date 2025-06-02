VICTOR PECORARO EXPÕE CALCINHA DE NAT E GERA CAOS ENTRE CASAIS NO POWER COUPLE!
Tour da calcinha! “To 100% lado de Nat e Eike nessa” Comentamos no #SelfieService atitude de Victor no #PowerCouple em relação a peça íntima de Nat e relembramos fala dele sobre vestimenta de Giovanna. O que acharam?
