Logo R7.com
Logo do PlayPlus
Entrar
Tudo de Entretenimento – Acompanhe o melhor da Música, famosos, TV, cinema, séries e mais

www.videos.google.com – A Lost Page from the Internet #watch

Tudo de Entretenimento|Do canal Trinkbier no YouTube

"www.videos.google.com – A Lost Page from the Internet" is a nostalgic vapor-pop track about the forgotten corners of the web — before autoplay, before the algorithm, before everything was optimized.

It’s a love letter to the early internet, to pixelated videos and raw emotions we once streamed on broken connections.

This song, created with Suno AI, remembers a time when the web was slower, softer, and somehow more human.

📼 A digital ghost.


🌐 A song for a link that doesn’t work anymore — but still makes you feel something.

Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.

Últimas


Utilizamos cookies e tecnologia para aprimorar sua experiência de navegação de acordo com oAviso de Privacidade.