youtub.com – A Song for the Wrong URL Tudo de Entretenimento|Do canal Trinkbier no YouTube 25/05/2025 - 08h58 (Atualizado em 28/05/2025 - 21h00 ) twitter

facebook

linkedin

whatsapp

google-news

share

Alto contraste

A+

A-

"youtub.com – A Song for the Wrong URL" is a bittersweet glitch-pop track about getting lost online and finding feelings in all the wrong places.

It’s a love song for the almost-YouTube, the typo that still hurts, and the memories that live in broken links.

Made with Suno AI, this track blends digital confusion with emotional clarity — like searching for someone and ending up on a ghost page instead.

🌐 Not the page you meant to load.

‌



💔 But exactly the feeling you didn’t expect.

Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.