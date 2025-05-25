Logo R7.com
Logo do PlayPlus
Entrar
Tudo de Entretenimento – Acompanhe o melhor da Música, famosos, TV, cinema, séries e mais

youtub.com – A Song for the Wrong URL

Tudo de Entretenimento|Do canal Trinkbier no YouTube

"youtub.com – A Song for the Wrong URL" is a bittersweet glitch-pop track about getting lost online and finding feelings in all the wrong places.

It’s a love song for the almost-YouTube, the typo that still hurts, and the memories that live in broken links.

Made with Suno AI, this track blends digital confusion with emotional clarity — like searching for someone and ending up on a ghost page instead.

🌐 Not the page you meant to load.


💔 But exactly the feeling you didn’t expect.

Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.

Últimas


Utilizamos cookies e tecnologia para aprimorar sua experiência de navegação de acordo com oAviso de Privacidade.