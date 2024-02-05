Grammy 2024: Veja a lista com os vencedores das principais categorias

Alto contraste

O Grammy 2024 foi realizado neste domingo (4), na Arena Crypto,com, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. O principal prêmio da indústria fonográfica reconheceu os artistas dos mais diferentes estilos, em uma noite bastante emocionante.

Apesar de distribuir bem os gramofones, o Grammy teve alguns destaques, como Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA e boygenius, reconhecidas em mais de uma categoria. O Vagalume fez uma lista com os vencedores nas principais categorias.

Veja a seguir:

Álbum do ano

"World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste

"The Record" - Boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus

"Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

"The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monáe

"Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Midnights" - Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA

"SOS" - SZA

Música do ano

"A&W" - Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" - SZA

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish — VENCEDORA

Gravação do ano

"Worship" - Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus - VENCEDORA

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" - SZA

Melhor performance pop solo

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus — VENCEDORA

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

Melhor performance pop grupo

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth e Billie Eilish

"Karma" - Taylor Swift e Ice Spice

"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA e Phoebe Bridgers — VENCEDORAS

Melhor álbum pop vocal

"Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson

"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus

"Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo

"- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran

"Midnights" - Taylor Swift — VENCEDORA

Revelação do ano

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét - VENCEDORA

The War and Treaty

Produtor do ano (não-clássico)

Jack Antonoff — VENCEDOR

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Compositor do ano (não-clássico)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas — VENCEDOR

Justin Tranter

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

"Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" - Aphex Twin

"Loading" - James Blake

"Higher Than Ever Before" - Disclosure

"Strong" - Romy e Fred again

"Rumble" - Skrillex, Fred again e Flowdan — VENCEDORES

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

"Playing Robots Into Heaven" - James Blake

"For That Beautiful Feeling" - The Chemical Brothers

"Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)" - Fred again — VENCEDOR

"Kx5" - Kx5

"Quest for Fire" - Skrillex

Melhor gravação pop/dance

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue — VENCEDORA

"One In A Million" - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Melhor performance rock

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius — VENCEDOR

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" - Metallica

Melhor performance metal

"Bad Man" - Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost

"72 Seasons" - Metallica — VENCEDOR

"Hive Mind" - Slipknot

"Jaded" - Spiritbox

Melhor música rock

"Angry" - The Rolling Stones

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Emotion Sickness" - Queens Of The Stone Age

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius — VENCEDOR

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

Melhor álbum rock

"But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters

"Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet

"72 Seasons" - Metallica

"This Is Why" - Paramore — VENCEDOR

"In Times New Roman" - Queens of the Stone Age

Melhor performance de rap

"The Hillbillies" - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Love Letter" - Black Thought

"Rich Flex" - Drake & 21 Savage

"Scientists & Engineers" - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane — VENCEDOR

"Players" - Coi Leray

Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual

"Barbie" — VENCEDOR

"Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre"

"Os Fabelmans"

"Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino"

"Oppenheimer"

Melhor canção escrita para mídia visual

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"I'm Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling

"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish — VENCEDORA

Melhor videoclipe

"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles — VENCEDOR

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish

"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Melhor filme de música

"Moonage Daydream", David Bowie — VENCEDOR

"How I'm Feeling Now", Lewis Capaldi

"Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour", Kendrick Lamar

"I Am Everything", Little Richard

"Dear Mama", Tupac Shakur

Fonte: Vagalume