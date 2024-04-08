CMT Awards 2024: Veja a lista completa de vencedores!

Crédito foto: CMT - X (Twitter)
O CMT Awards 2024 aconteceu neste domingo (7), em Austin, no Texas (EUA), apresentado por Kelsea Ballerini e premiando os principais vídeos de artistas da música country norte-americana.
Ballerini, inclusive, liderou as indicações, junto com Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson e Megan Moroney, com três categorias cada um.
Mas a noite foi especial mesmo para Jelly Roll, que foi o maior vencedor da premiação, levando para casa três troféus, entre elas, o da principal categoria de "CLIPE DO ANO", com o vídeo da música "Need a Favor".
Confira a lista completa e os clipes vencedores abaixo:
CLIPE DO ANO
Ashley McBryde - “Light On in the Kitchen”
Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile - “Dear Insecurity”
Brothers Osborne - “Nobody's Nobody”
Cody Johnson - “The Painter”
Darius Rucker - “Fires Don't Start Themselves”
HARDY - “Truck Bed”
Jason Aldean - “Let Your Boys Be Country”
Jelly Roll - “Need a Favor” (VENCEDOR)
Jordan Davis - “Next Thing You Know”
Kacey Musgraves - “Deeper Well”
Kelsea Ballerini - “IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)”
Lainey Wilson - “Watermelon Moonshine”
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - “Nothing Compares to You”
Parmalee - “Gonna Love You”
Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
Zach Bryan - “Nine Ball”
CLIPE DO ANO DE CANTORA
Ashley McBryde - “Light On in the Kitchen”
Gabby Barrett - “Glory Days”
Kacey Musgraves - “Deeper Well”
Kelsea Ballerini - “Penthouse”
Lainey Wilson - “Watermelon Moonshine” (VENCEDORA)
Megan Moroney - “I'm Not Pretty”
Reba McEntire - “Seven Minutes in Heaven”
CLIPE DO ANO DE CANTOR
Bailey Zimmerman - “Religiously”
Cody Johnson - “The Painter”
HARDY - “Truck Bed”
Jelly Roll - “Need a Favor” (VENCEDOR)
Jordan Davis - “Next Thing You Know”
Luke Combs - “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”
Morgan Wallen - “Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”
CLIPE DO ANO DE DUO/GRUPO
Brothers Osborne - “Nobody's Nobody”
Dan + Shay - “Save Me the Trouble” (VECENDOR)
Old Dominion - “Memory Lane”
Parmalee - “Girl In Mine”
The War and Treaty - “Have You a Heart”
Tigirlily Gold - “Shoot Tequila”
CLIPE DO ANO DE COLABORAÇÃO
Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - “We Don't Fight Anymore” (VENCEDORES)
Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - “That's Why We Fight”
Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan - “Cowboys and Plowboys”
Justin Moore & Priscilla Block - “You, Me and Whiskey”
Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - “More Than Friends”
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - “Nothing Compares to You”
Old Dominion & Megan Moroney - “Can't Break Up Now”
CLIPE DO ANO DE CANTORA REVELAÇÃO
Anne Wilson - “Rain In the Rearview”
Ashley Cooke - “your place” (VENCEDORA)
Brittney Spencer - “Bigger Than the Song”
Tigirlily Gold - “Shoot Tequila”
CLIPE DO ANO DE CANTOR REVELAÇÃO
Chayce Beckham - “23”
Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
Warren Zeiders - “Pretty Little Poison” (VENCEDOR)
Zach Bryan - “Oklahoma Smokeshow”
PERFORMANCE DO ANO DA CMT
Amber Riley - “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (do "CMT Smashing Glass")
Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - “Nothing But a Good Time” (do "CMT Crossroads")
Carrie Underwood - “Hate My Heart” (do "2023 CMT Music Awards")
Cody Johnson - “Human” (do "2023 CMT Music Awards")
Dierks Bentley - “Drunk on a Plane” (do "CMT Storytellers")
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking ‘Bout You” (do "CMT Campfire Sessions")
Hozier & Maren Morris - “Take Me To Church” (do "CMT Crossroads")
Jelly Roll - “Need a Favor” (do "2023 CMT Music Awards") (VENCEDOR)
Kelsea Ballerini - “IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)” (do "2023 CMT Music Awards")
The War And Treaty - “On My Own” (do "CMT Smashing Glass")
PERFORMANCE DIGITAL DO ANO DA CMT
Chase Rice - "Goodnight Nancy"
Dylan Scott – “Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)"
Megan Moroney – “I'm Not Pretty”
Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”
Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994”
Scotty McCreery – “It Matters to Her” (VENCEDOR)
The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End”
Fonte: Vagalume