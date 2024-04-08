CMT Awards 2024: Veja a lista completa de vencedores! Jelly Roll foi o maior destaque da noite, com três prêmios, incluindo o de "Clipe do Ano"

Vagalume Vagalume (Vagalume)

Crédito foto: CMT - X (Twitter)

O CMT Awards 2024 aconteceu neste domingo (7), em Austin, no Texas (EUA), apresentado por Kelsea Ballerini e premiando os principais vídeos de artistas da música country norte-americana.

Ballerini, inclusive, liderou as indicações, junto com Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson e Megan Moroney, com três categorias cada um.

Mas a noite foi especial mesmo para Jelly Roll, que foi o maior vencedor da premiação, levando para casa três troféus, entre elas, o da principal categoria de "CLIPE DO ANO", com o vídeo da música "Need a Favor".

Confira a lista completa e os clipes vencedores abaixo:

CLIPE DO ANO

Ashley McBryde - “Light On in the Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile - “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne - “Nobody's Nobody”

Cody Johnson - “The Painter”

Darius Rucker - “Fires Don't Start Themselves”

HARDY - “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean - “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll - “Need a Favor” (VENCEDOR)

Jordan Davis - “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves - “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini - “IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)”

Lainey Wilson - “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - “Nothing Compares to You”

Parmalee - “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan - “Nine Ball”

CLIPE DO ANO DE CANTORA

Ashley McBryde - “Light On in the Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett - “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves - “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson - “Watermelon Moonshine” (VENCEDORA)

Megan Moroney - “I'm Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire - “Seven Minutes in Heaven”

CLIPE DO ANO DE CANTOR

Bailey Zimmerman - “Religiously”

Cody Johnson - “The Painter”

HARDY - “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll - “Need a Favor” (VENCEDOR)

Jordan Davis - “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen - “Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”

CLIPE DO ANO DE DUO/GRUPO

Brothers Osborne - “Nobody's Nobody”

Dan + Shay - “Save Me the Trouble” (VECENDOR)

Old Dominion - “Memory Lane”

Parmalee - “Girl In Mine”

The War and Treaty - “Have You a Heart”

Tigirlily Gold - “Shoot Tequila”

CLIPE DO ANO DE COLABORAÇÃO

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - “We Don't Fight Anymore” (VENCEDORES)

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - “That's Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan - “Cowboys and Plowboys”

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block - “You, Me and Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - “Nothing Compares to You”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney - “Can't Break Up Now”

CLIPE DO ANO DE CANTORA REVELAÇÃO

Anne Wilson - “Rain In the Rearview”

Ashley Cooke - “your place” (VENCEDORA)

Brittney Spencer - “Bigger Than the Song”

Tigirlily Gold - “Shoot Tequila”

CLIPE DO ANO DE CANTOR REVELAÇÃO

Chayce Beckham - “23”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders - “Pretty Little Poison” (VENCEDOR)

Zach Bryan - “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

PERFORMANCE DO ANO DA CMT

Amber Riley - “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (do "CMT Smashing Glass")

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - “Nothing But a Good Time” (do "CMT Crossroads")

Carrie Underwood - “Hate My Heart” (do "2023 CMT Music Awards")

Cody Johnson - “Human” (do "2023 CMT Music Awards")

Dierks Bentley - “Drunk on a Plane” (do "CMT Storytellers")

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking ‘Bout You” (do "CMT Campfire Sessions")

Hozier & Maren Morris - “Take Me To Church” (do "CMT Crossroads")

Jelly Roll - “Need a Favor” (do "2023 CMT Music Awards") (VENCEDOR)

Kelsea Ballerini - “IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)” (do "2023 CMT Music Awards")

The War And Treaty - “On My Own” (do "CMT Smashing Glass")

PERFORMANCE DIGITAL DO ANO DA CMT

Chase Rice - "Goodnight Nancy"

Dylan Scott – “Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)"

Megan Moroney – “I'm Not Pretty”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994”

Scotty McCreery – “It Matters to Her” (VENCEDOR)

The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End”

