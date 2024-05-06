Drake lança "THE HEART PART 6", nova diss track dirigida para Kendrick Lamar

A troca de diss tracks entre Drake e Kendrick Lamar ganhou um novo capítulo, neste domingo (5). O rapper canadense lançou "THE HEART PART 6", seu novo ataque a K.Dot.
A música chega um dia após Drake ser o alvo em duas diss tracks ("meet the grahams" e "Not Like Us"). Nessas faixas, Kendrick afirma que o canadense teria uma filha não assumida e que ele seria um pedófilo.
"THE HEART PART 6" traz uma letra para Drizzy se defender dessas alegações, afirmando que se trataram de informações plantadas na equipe do rapper de Compton para ele ser enganado. Drake se diz enojado por tais acusações e provoca K.Dot falando sobre a sua infância.
"This is trauma from your own confessions
This when your father leave you home alone
With no protection, so neglected
That's why these pedophile raps
And shit you so obsessed with, it's so excessive
They acting like it's so aggressive
But you just never known affection"
"Isso é um trauma de suas próprias confissões
Isso é quando seu pai te deixou sozinho em casa
Sem proteção, tão negligenciado
É por isso que (você faz) esses raps (sobre) pedófilos
E é algo com o qual você está tão obcecado, é tão excessivo
Estão agindo como se fosse tão agressivo
Mas você nunca recebeu carinho"
Em outro ponto, Drake chega a dizer que se diz satisfeito a trazer Kendrick de volta à cena, depois de dois anos sem novas gravações: "At least your fans are getting some raps out of you / I'm happy I could motivate you" ("Pelo menos os seus fãs estão ganahndo alguns raps de você / Eu estou feliz que pude motivá-lo")".
O título da música faz referência à serie "THE HEART" do californiano, repetindo assim a provocação dele em "6:16 In LA", com a série "AM to PM", do canadense.
Ouça "THE HEART PART 6", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:
Clique para ver no Vagalume
"THE HEART PART 6"
Now let me see prove it
Just let me see ya prove it
Alright
The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin'
I got your fucking lines tapped, I swear that I'm dialed in
First, I was a rat, so where's the proof of the trial then?
Where's the paperwork or the cabinet it's filed in?
1090 Jake would've took all the walls down
The streets would've had me hidin' out in a small town
My Montreal connects stand up, now fall down
The ones that you're gettin' your stories from,
Thеy all clowns
I am a war general, seasonеd in preparation
My jacket is covered in medals, honor and decoration
You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation
We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information
A daughter that's eleven years old, I bet he takes it
We thought about giving a fake name or a destination
But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation
Instead you in Advantagetudio, it's a celebration
You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient
Your fans are rejoicin' thinkin' this is my expiration
Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication
The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation
Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation
You dumb and reactive, nigga, I'm petty with dedication
What about the bones we dug up in that excavation?
And why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations?
Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?
You haven't seen the kids in six months,
The distance is wild
Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child
Speakin' of anything with a child, let's get to that now
This Epstein angle was the shit I expected
TikTok videos you collected and dissected
Instead of being on some dis-direct shit
You rather fucking grab your pen and misdirect shit
My mom came over today and I was like
"Mother, I—, mother, I—, mother, I—"
Wait a second, that's that one record
Where you say you got molested
Aw, fuck me, I just made the whole connection
This about to get so depressing
This is trauma from your own confessions
This when your father leave you home alone
With no protection, so neglected
That's why these pedophile raps
And shit you so obsessed with, it's so excessive
They acting like it's so aggressive
But you just never known affection
I don't wanna diss you anymore,
This really got me second guessing
Touch my body by Mariah Carey play,
You probably start reflecting
I never been with no one underage
But now I understand why this the angle
That you really mess with
Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I'm too respected
If I was fucking young girls, I promise I'd a been arrested
I'm way too famous for this shit you just suggested,
But that's not the lesson, clearly there's a deeper message
Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected
Like if Dave really fucked your girl and got her pregnant,
Talk about breeding resentment
I'm not sure how to ease the sentiment,
This shit's too intimate
I'm praying you recover from both incidents
But you a piece of shit so this shit really no coincidence
Drake is not a name that you gon' see
On no sex offender list, easy does it
You mention an A-Minor but nigga's got a B-Sharp
And tell the fans, "Who was it?"
You thought you left D flat, D-Major
I slit your throat with the razor
And do Rick Ross air like that one flight from Malaysia,
I'm your baby mama's screen saver
Only fuckin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's,
I'd never look twice at no teenager
I'm a fucking hitmaker, dog, not a peacemaker, yeah
Bullets that I'm stuffing in each chamber,
Your ass in extreme danger
Stop buying views and buy comments,
You may as well keep the paper
Shit you 'bout to need for later
I give a fuck about your streaming data
You could drop a hundred more records, I'll see you later
Yeah, maybe when you meet your maker
I don't wanna fight with a woman beater,
It feeds your nature
If you still bumping on R. Kelly you can thank the saviour
Said if they deleted his music the your music is going too
A hypocrite
I don't understand why these people praise ya,
Sounding like you selling commissary
When you need some paper
Album dropping soon, no wonder you turning clout
Chaser instead of doing hard labor
Nigga, I see you when I see you like Fantasia
And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor
And when I say I hit you back, it's a lot safer
Huh, I promise
I'm not gonna lie this shit was some good exercise
Its good to get out, get the pen workin'
You would be a worthy competitor
If I was really a predator
And you weren't fuckin' lying
To every blogger and editor, but
It is what it is
You definitely got this shit burnt the fuck out though, like
You got ten more records to drop
The one before the last one we finessed
You into telling a story that doesn't even exist
And then, you go and drop the West Coast one
And try and cover that up
I would like that one, that, that, that would be some shit
I could dance to if you wasn't tripling down
On some whole other bullshit but
You know,
At least your fans are getting some raps out of you
Im happy I could motivate you
Bring you back to the game, like
You know, but
Just let me know when we getting to the facts
Everything in my shit is facts
I'm waiting for you to return the favor, like
Fonte: Vagalume
A troca de diss tracks entre Drake e Kendrick Lamar ganhou um novo capítulo, neste domingo (5). O rapper canadense lançou "THE HEART PART 6", seu novo ataque a K.Dot.