Drake lança "THE HEART PART 6", nova diss track dirigida para Kendrick Lamar

Alto contraste

A+

A-

A troca de diss tracks entre Drake e Kendrick Lamar ganhou um novo capítulo, neste domingo (5). O rapper canadense lançou "THE HEART PART 6", seu novo ataque a K.Dot.



A música chega um dia após Drake ser o alvo em duas diss tracks ("meet the grahams" e "Not Like Us"). Nessas faixas, Kendrick afirma que o canadense teria uma filha não assumida e que ele seria um pedófilo.



"THE HEART PART 6" traz uma letra para Drizzy se defender dessas alegações, afirmando que se trataram de informações plantadas na equipe do rapper de Compton para ele ser enganado. Drake se diz enojado por tais acusações e provoca K.Dot falando sobre a sua infância.



"This is trauma from your own confessions

This when your father leave you home alone

With no protection, so neglected

That's why these pedophile raps

And shit you so obsessed with, it's so excessive

They acting like it's so aggressive

But you just never known affection"



"Isso é um trauma de suas próprias confissões

Isso é quando seu pai te deixou sozinho em casa

Sem proteção, tão negligenciado

É por isso que (você faz) esses raps (sobre) pedófilos

E é algo com o qual você está tão obcecado, é tão excessivo

Estão agindo como se fosse tão agressivo

Mas você nunca recebeu carinho"



Em outro ponto, Drake chega a dizer que se diz satisfeito a trazer Kendrick de volta à cena, depois de dois anos sem novas gravações: "At least your fans are getting some raps out of you / I'm happy I could motivate you" ("Pelo menos os seus fãs estão ganahndo alguns raps de você / Eu estou feliz que pude motivá-lo")".



O título da música faz referência à serie "THE HEART" do californiano, repetindo assim a provocação dele em "6:16 In LA", com a série "AM to PM", do canadense.



Ouça "THE HEART PART 6", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:



Clique para ver no Vagalume



"THE HEART PART 6"



Now let me see prove it

Just let me see ya prove it



Alright

The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin'

I got your fucking lines tapped, I swear that I'm dialed in

First, I was a rat, so where's the proof of the trial then?

Where's the paperwork or the cabinet it's filed in?

1090 Jake would've took all the walls down

The streets would've had me hidin' out in a small town

My Montreal connects stand up, now fall down

The ones that you're gettin' your stories from,

Thеy all clowns

I am a war general, seasonеd in preparation

My jacket is covered in medals, honor and decoration

You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation

We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information

A daughter that's eleven years old, I bet he takes it

We thought about giving a fake name or a destination

But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation

Instead you in Advantagetudio, it's a celebration

You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient

Your fans are rejoicin' thinkin' this is my expiration

Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication

The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation

Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation

You dumb and reactive, nigga, I'm petty with dedication

What about the bones we dug up in that excavation?

And why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations?

Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?

You haven't seen the kids in six months,

The distance is wild

Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child

Speakin' of anything with a child, let's get to that now

This Epstein angle was the shit I expected

TikTok videos you collected and dissected

Instead of being on some dis-direct shit

You rather fucking grab your pen and misdirect shit

My mom came over today and I was like

"Mother, I—, mother, I—, mother, I—"

Wait a second, that's that one record

Where you say you got molested

Aw, fuck me, I just made the whole connection

This about to get so depressing

This is trauma from your own confessions

This when your father leave you home alone

With no protection, so neglected

That's why these pedophile raps

And shit you so obsessed with, it's so excessive

They acting like it's so aggressive

But you just never known affection

I don't wanna diss you anymore,

This really got me second guessing

Touch my body by Mariah Carey play,

You probably start reflecting



I never been with no one underage

But now I understand why this the angle

That you really mess with

Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I'm too respected

If I was fucking young girls, I promise I'd a been arrested

I'm way too famous for this shit you just suggested,

But that's not the lesson, clearly there's a deeper message

Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected

Like if Dave really fucked your girl and got her pregnant,

Talk about breeding resentment

I'm not sure how to ease the sentiment,

This shit's too intimate

I'm praying you recover from both incidents

But you a piece of shit so this shit really no coincidence

Drake is not a name that you gon' see

On no sex offender list, easy does it

You mention an A-Minor but nigga's got a B-Sharp

And tell the fans, "Who was it?"

You thought you left D flat, D-Major

I slit your throat with the razor

And do Rick Ross air like that one flight from Malaysia,

I'm your baby mama's screen saver

Only fuckin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's,

I'd never look twice at no teenager

I'm a fucking hitmaker, dog, not a peacemaker, yeah

Bullets that I'm stuffing in each chamber,

Your ass in extreme danger

Stop buying views and buy comments,

You may as well keep the paper

Shit you 'bout to need for later

I give a fuck about your streaming data

You could drop a hundred more records, I'll see you later

Yeah, maybe when you meet your maker

I don't wanna fight with a woman beater,

It feeds your nature

If you still bumping on R. Kelly you can thank the saviour

Said if they deleted his music the your music is going too

A hypocrite

I don't understand why these people praise ya,

Sounding like you selling commissary

When you need some paper

Album dropping soon, no wonder you turning clout

Chaser instead of doing hard labor

Nigga, I see you when I see you like Fantasia

And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor

And when I say I hit you back, it's a lot safer

Huh, I promise



I'm not gonna lie this shit was some good exercise

Its good to get out, get the pen workin'

You would be a worthy competitor

If I was really a predator

And you weren't fuckin' lying

To every blogger and editor, but

It is what it is

You definitely got this shit burnt the fuck out though, like

You got ten more records to drop

The one before the last one we finessed

You into telling a story that doesn't even exist

And then, you go and drop the West Coast one

And try and cover that up

I would like that one, that, that, that would be some shit

I could dance to if you wasn't tripling down

On some whole other bullshit but

You know,

At least your fans are getting some raps out of you

Im happy I could motivate you

Bring you back to the game, like

You know, but

Just let me know when we getting to the facts

Everything in my shit is facts

I'm waiting for you to return the favor, like



Fonte: Vagalume