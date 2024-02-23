Justin Timberlake traz pop romântico em novo single, "Drown". Ouça com letra e tradução

Crédito foto: Divulgação / Charlotte Rutherford
Justin TImberlake divulgou mais uma faixa de seu próximo álbum, nesta sexta-feira (23). Trata-se do single "Drown", que une pop e romance, de uma forma como o cantor tão bem vem fazendo, durante toda a sua carreira.
Para esta faixa, Justin recrutou os produtores Louis Bell (de trabalhos com Post Malone e Halsey) e Cirkut (The Weeknd e Sam Smith). Em "Drown", o cantor expõe o seu lado frágil ao falar sobre uma grande desilusão amorosa.
Esta é mais uma amostra de "Everything I Thought It Was", o novo álbum de Justin Timberlake, aguardado para março deste ano.
Ouça "Drown", com letra e tradução, abaixo:
"Drown"
Drown, drown
Drown
Surface
Shoulda known your love was nothin' but the surface
I'm in the deep and I can't fight the current
Tryin' to keep my head above it
And you've been beggin' me to stay, to stay
And I've been tryna be your way, your way
But it's about to break 'cause
You showed me exactly who you are
And I should've believed it (Believed it)
You left me alone out in the dark
With all of your demons (Demons)
Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried
Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart,
Sinking from the start
Should'vе never followed you this far,
Now I'm in thе deep end
And you let me drown
You didn't even try to save me
Heard about heartbreak with the wrong light
And now the pain just magnifies
I know exactly what it feels like
Yeah, you do it to me every time
And if real love never dies
How am I barely breathin'?
Here on my own
Out in the deep end
Way down below
Way down below all of your lies
And you keep beggin' me to stay, to stay (Stay)
I'm outta tryna be your way, your way
But it's about to break 'cause
You showed me exactly who you are
And I should've believed it (Should've believed it)
You left me alone out in the dark
With all of your demons (Demons)
Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried
Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart,
Sinking from the start
Should've never followed you this far,
Now I'm in the deep end
And you let me drown
You didn't even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn't even try to save me
But sometimes (Sometimes I)
Sometimes I sit and fantasize (Fantasize)
Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)
We could've got it right, got it right (Got it right)
Ooh, yeah (Maybe)
Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)
I'll see your face in a new light (New light)
And your eyes say, "I love you"
You've been beggin' me to stay, to stay
And I've been tryna be your way, your way
You let me drown
You didn't even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn't even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn't even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn't even try to save me
It's about to break
It's about to break
It's about to break (Break, break, break, break)
Break, break
It's about to break
(Drown, drown)
(Drown, drown)
"Afogar"
Afogar, afogar
Afogar
Superfície
Deveria saber que seu amor não era nada além da superfície
Estou no fundo e não posso lutar contra a corrente
Tentando manter minha cabeça acima d'água
E você está me implorando para ficar, para ficar
E eu tenho tentado ser do seu jeito, do seu jeito
Mas está prestes a romper porque
Você me mostrou exatamente quem você é
E eu deveria ter acreditado (acreditado)
Você me deixou sozinho no escuro
Com todos os seus demônios (demônios)
Foi pego na maré de todas as lágrimas que você chorou
Sim, você sabe que meu coração estava cego,
Afundando desde o início
Nunca deveria ter seguido você até aqui,
Agora estou no fundo do poço
E você me deixou afogar
Você nem tentou me salvar
Ouvi falar de desgosto com a luz errada
E agora a dor só aumenta
Eu sei exatamente como é
Sim, você faz isso comigo toda vez
E se o verdadeiro amor nunca morre
Como estou mal respirando?
Aqui sozinho
No fundo do poço
Bem abaixo
Bem abaixo de todas as suas mentiras
E você continua me implorando para ficar, para ficar (ficar)
Estou fora de tentar ser do seu jeito, do seu jeito
Mas está prestes a romper porque
Você me mostrou exatamente quem você é
E eu deveria ter acreditado (deveria ter acreditado)
Você me deixou sozinho no escuro
Com todos os seus demônios (demônios)
Foi pego na maré de todas as lágrimas que você chorou
Sim, você sabe que meu coração estava cego,
Afundando desde o início
Nunca deveria ter seguido você até aqui,
Agora estou no fundo do poço
E você me deixou afogar
Você nem tentou me salvar
Você me deixou afogar
Você nem tentou me salvar
Mas às vezes (às vezes eu)
Às vezes eu sento e fantasio (fantasio)
Talvez em algum momento em outra vida (outra vida)
Poderíamos ter acertado, acertado (acertou)
Ah, sim (talvez)
Talvez em algum momento em outra vida (outra vida)
Verei seu rosto sob uma nova luz (Nova luz)
E seus olhos dizem: "Eu te amo"
Você está me implorando para ficar, para ficar
E eu tenho tentado ser do seu jeito, do seu jeito
Você me deixou afogar
Você nem tentou me salvar
Você me deixou afogar
Você nem tentou me salvar
Você me deixou afogar
Você nem tentou me salvar
Você me deixou afogar
Você nem tentou me salvar
Está prestes a romper
Está prestes a romper
Está prestes a romper (romper, romper, romper, romper)
Romper, romper
Está prestes a romper
(Afogar, afogar)
(Afogar, afogar)
Fonte: Vagalume