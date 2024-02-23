Justin Timberlake traz pop romântico em novo single, "Drown". Ouça com letra e tradução Faixa fará parte de "Everything I Thought It Was", o próximo álbum do cantor

Justin TImberlake divulgou mais uma faixa de seu próximo álbum, nesta sexta-feira (23). Trata-se do single "Drown", que une pop e romance, de uma forma como o cantor tão bem vem fazendo, durante toda a sua carreira.

Para esta faixa, Justin recrutou os produtores Louis Bell (de trabalhos com Post Malone e Halsey) e Cirkut (The Weeknd e Sam Smith). Em "Drown", o cantor expõe o seu lado frágil ao falar sobre uma grande desilusão amorosa.

Esta é mais uma amostra de "Everything I Thought It Was", o novo álbum de Justin Timberlake, aguardado para março deste ano.

Ouça "Drown", com letra e tradução, abaixo:

"Drown"

Drown, drown

Drown

Surface

Shoulda known your love was nothin' but the surface

I'm in the deep and I can't fight the current

Tryin' to keep my head above it

And you've been beggin' me to stay, to stay

And I've been tryna be your way, your way

But it's about to break 'cause

You showed me exactly who you are

And I should've believed it (Believed it)

You left me alone out in the dark

With all of your demons (Demons)

Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried

Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart,

Sinking from the start

Should'vе never followed you this far,

Now I'm in thе deep end

And you let me drown

You didn't even try to save me

Heard about heartbreak with the wrong light

And now the pain just magnifies

I know exactly what it feels like

Yeah, you do it to me every time

And if real love never dies

How am I barely breathin'?

Here on my own

Out in the deep end

Way down below

Way down below all of your lies

And you keep beggin' me to stay, to stay (Stay)

I'm outta tryna be your way, your way

But it's about to break 'cause

You showed me exactly who you are

And I should've believed it (Should've believed it)

You left me alone out in the dark

With all of your demons (Demons)

Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried

Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart,

Sinking from the start

Should've never followed you this far,

Now I'm in the deep end

And you let me drown

You didn't even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn't even try to save me

But sometimes (Sometimes I)

Sometimes I sit and fantasize (Fantasize)

Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)

We could've got it right, got it right (Got it right)

Ooh, yeah (Maybe)

Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)

I'll see your face in a new light (New light)

And your eyes say, "I love you"

You've been beggin' me to stay, to stay

And I've been tryna be your way, your way

You let me drown

You didn't even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn't even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn't even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn't even try to save me

It's about to break

It's about to break

It's about to break (Break, break, break, break)

Break, break

It's about to break

(Drown, drown)

(Drown, drown)

"Afogar"

Afogar, afogar

Afogar

Superfície

Deveria saber que seu amor não era nada além da superfície

Estou no fundo e não posso lutar contra a corrente

Tentando manter minha cabeça acima d'água

E você está me implorando para ficar, para ficar

E eu tenho tentado ser do seu jeito, do seu jeito

Mas está prestes a romper porque

Você me mostrou exatamente quem você é

E eu deveria ter acreditado (acreditado)

Você me deixou sozinho no escuro

Com todos os seus demônios (demônios)

Foi pego na maré de todas as lágrimas que você chorou

Sim, você sabe que meu coração estava cego,

Afundando desde o início

Nunca deveria ter seguido você até aqui,

Agora estou no fundo do poço

E você me deixou afogar

Você nem tentou me salvar

Ouvi falar de desgosto com a luz errada

E agora a dor só aumenta

Eu sei exatamente como é

Sim, você faz isso comigo toda vez

E se o verdadeiro amor nunca morre

Como estou mal respirando?

Aqui sozinho

No fundo do poço

Bem abaixo

Bem abaixo de todas as suas mentiras

E você continua me implorando para ficar, para ficar (ficar)

Estou fora de tentar ser do seu jeito, do seu jeito

Mas está prestes a romper porque

Você me mostrou exatamente quem você é

E eu deveria ter acreditado (deveria ter acreditado)

Você me deixou sozinho no escuro

Com todos os seus demônios (demônios)

Foi pego na maré de todas as lágrimas que você chorou

Sim, você sabe que meu coração estava cego,

Afundando desde o início

Nunca deveria ter seguido você até aqui,

Agora estou no fundo do poço

E você me deixou afogar

Você nem tentou me salvar

Você me deixou afogar

Você nem tentou me salvar

Mas às vezes (às vezes eu)

Às vezes eu sento e fantasio (fantasio)

Talvez em algum momento em outra vida (outra vida)

Poderíamos ter acertado, acertado (acertou)

Ah, sim (talvez)

Talvez em algum momento em outra vida (outra vida)

Verei seu rosto sob uma nova luz (Nova luz)

E seus olhos dizem: "Eu te amo"

Você está me implorando para ficar, para ficar

E eu tenho tentado ser do seu jeito, do seu jeito

Você me deixou afogar

Você nem tentou me salvar

Você me deixou afogar

Você nem tentou me salvar

Você me deixou afogar

Você nem tentou me salvar

Você me deixou afogar

Você nem tentou me salvar

Está prestes a romper

Está prestes a romper

Está prestes a romper (romper, romper, romper, romper)

Romper, romper

Está prestes a romper

(Afogar, afogar)

(Afogar, afogar)

