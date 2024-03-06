Nick Cave anuncia lançamento de novo álbum com os Bad Seeds. Ouça "Wild God" com a letra!

Crédito foto: Instagram @nickcave
Após alguns anos em que se dedicou a outros projetos, Nick Cave voltou a gravar com os Bad Seeds, a banda que, com mudanças na formação, o acompanha há quatro décadas. A se julgar pelo single "Wild God", faixa título do trabalho, os fãs podem esperar um trabalho "á moda antiga" do cantor e compositor, com os músicos se fazendo presentes, ao contrário do que se ouviu nos últimos discos do australiano.
Tanto "Skeleton Tree" (2016), quanto "Ghosteen" (2019) foram marcados por canções mais experimentais e minimalistas que refletiam o estado de espírito do compositor - ele perdeu um filho tragicamente em 2015. Mesmo creditados ao cantor e banda, os álbuns soam diferentes de tudo que Cave já fez em sua carreira.
Ellis, toca vários instrumentos nos Bad Seeds, especialmente teclados, e é o parceiro de Nick na autoria da nova música. "Wild God" será lançado no dia 30 de agosto.
Ouça:
Veja a letra do single:
Wild God
(Nick Cave, Warren Ellis)
Once upon a time a wild god zoomed
All through his memory
in which he was entombed
It was rape and pillage in the retirement village
But in his mind he was a man of great virtue and courage
And he flew out the window
with his long trailing hair
And the smoke from the bodies
went straight up in the air
He was a wild god searching
for what all wild gods are searching for
And he flew through the dying city
like a prehistoric bird
He went searching for the girl down on Jubilee Street
But she died in a bedset in nineteen-ninety three
So he flew to the top of the world and looked around
And said "Where are my people
where are my people to bring your spirit down"
A wild god searching for a faraway girl
Who was basically a mirage
but nevertheless loomed large
She would hang under the rail
as he blew round the room
And make love with a kind of efficient gloom
And the people on the ground cried
"When does it start? "
And the wild god says
"It starts with a heart, with a heart
with a heart, with a heart"
And the people on the ground cried
"When does it end? "
And the wild god says "Well, it depends
but it mostly never ends"
'Cause I'm a wild god flying
and a wild god swimming
And an old sick god dying
and crying and singing
Bring your spirit down
We're wild gods, baby, we're wild gods
Yeah, bring your spirit down
Well, he's moving through the flames of anarchy
And he's moving through the winds of tyranny
And the sweet, sweet tears of liberty moving round the world
He's moving through your body like a prehistoric bird
He's moving round the world
Oh lord, well, if you're feeling lonely
and if you're feeling blue
And if you just don't know what to do
Bring your spirit down
We're wild gods, baby, we're wild gods
I'm a wild god, baby, I'm a wild god
Oh, here we go, we're going to the cradle of Africa
we're going to Russia, we're going to China
to the United States of America
Moving round the world, yeah
moving like a great big beautiful bird
We're moving round the world, yeah
And he's swimming at the end of the rotting pier
He swims to the end of his rotting idea
swim to the hymn, swim to the prayer
and bring your spirit down
I'm a wild god, baby, I'm a wild god
Well, here we go, yeah, here we go
