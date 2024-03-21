Ozzy Osbourne canta em "Crack Cocaine", música do guitarrista, e amigo, Billy Morrison. Veja!

O guitarrista Billy Morrison conseguiu dois parceiros e tanto para sua nova música. Além de Steve Stevens, com quem ele toca na banda de Billy Idol, o músico ainda contou com Ozzy Osbourne para fazer os vocais de "Crack Cocaine", que os três escreveram juntos. Para completar, o clipe tem a presença de Paris Jackson, a filha de Michael Jackson.
Gods" . Ele também é o apresentador do talk show "Ozzy Speaks", transmitido pela Sirius XM.
A música, bem pesada, mostra que Ozzy, apesar dos sérios problemas de saúde que o impedem de se apresentar ao vivo, segue produtivo e com a sua marcante voz intacta,
"Crack Cocaine (With Ozzy Osbourne, feat. Steve Stevens)"
(Billy Morrison, Steven Stevens, Ozzy Osbourne)
Must mean I'm really addicted
Sometimes I wonder, is your love really real?
Or am I simply afflicted
I can't stop thinking of you
You just control me
I wanna have you all to myself
And give you love unrestricted
Loving you is driving me insane
I put you down and pick you up again
Like crack cocaine
Your love is like a drug that I can't control
I can't live with or without you
You keep me coming back again and again
You're even good in a bad dream
Loving you is driving me insane
I put you down and pick you up again
Like crack cocaine
I never thought I'd have you back again
Crack cocaine
And now I'm running out of cash again
Crack cocaine
And all you ever do is bring me pain
Loving you is driving me insane
I put you down and pick you up again
Loving you is driving me insane
Like crack cocaine
