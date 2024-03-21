Ozzy Osbourne canta em "Crack Cocaine", música do guitarrista, e amigo, Billy Morrison. Veja!

Alto contraste

O guitarrista Billy Morrison conseguiu dois parceiros e tanto para sua nova música. Além de Steve Stevens, com quem ele toca na banda de Billy Idol, o músico ainda contou com Ozzy Osbourne para fazer os vocais de "Crack Cocaine", que os três escreveram juntos. Para completar, o clipe tem a presença de Paris Jackson, a filha de Michael Jackson.

Gods" . Ele também é o apresentador do talk show "Ozzy Speaks", transmitido pela Sirius XM.

A música, bem pesada, mostra que Ozzy, apesar dos sérios problemas de saúde que o impedem de se apresentar ao vivo, segue produtivo e com a sua marcante voz intacta,

"Crack Cocaine (With Ozzy Osbourne, feat. Steve Stevens)"

(Billy Morrison, Steven Stevens, Ozzy Osbourne)

Must mean I'm really addicted

Sometimes I wonder, is your love really real?

Or am I simply afflicted

I can't stop thinking of you

You just control me

I wanna have you all to myself

And give you love unrestricted

Loving you is driving me insane

I put you down and pick you up again

Like crack cocaine

Your love is like a drug that I can't control

I can't live with or without you

You keep me coming back again and again

You're even good in a bad dream

Loving you is driving me insane

I put you down and pick you up again

Like crack cocaine

I never thought I'd have you back again

Crack cocaine

And now I'm running out of cash again

Crack cocaine

And all you ever do is bring me pain

Loving you is driving me insane

I put you down and pick you up again

Loving you is driving me insane

Like crack cocaine

