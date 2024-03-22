Pearl Jam libera "Running". Ouça a nova música da banda, com a letra!

O Pearl Jam liberou mais um música de seu próximo álbum antes de seu lançamento. Depois de "Dark Matter", a faixa que dá título ao disco, o quinteto de Seattle lança agora "Running", faixa curta e grossa com muita influência de punk rock e que traz Eddie Vedder em sua versão mais raivosa.
"Dark Matter" será o 12° disco da banda e sai no dia 19 do mês que vem. O trabalho foi produzido pelo onipresente Andrew Watt, que trabalhou com os Rolling Stones no elogiado "Hackney Diamonds" e já havia cuidado da produção de "Earthling", o mais recente álbum solo de Vedder.
Ouça:
Veja a letra do single:
Running
(Eddie Vedder, Andrew Watt, Jeff Ament, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron & Stone Gossard)
But the race, it never ends
Got me running, or else I'm done in
You got me coming as you're going
And the chase, it never ends
I'll be running till the second coming
Dictator, love hater
Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel ain't no fun
Now I'm lost in all the shit you're flushing
Victrola, controller
Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel's getting funneled
Like the sewage in the plumbing
'Cause we left the fucking water running
Got me diving, got me diving
Got me deep, I get the bends
When I'm summoned, or too late coming
You got me running, got me running
But the race, it never ends
I'm feeling done in, it's rather stunning
Dictator, love hater
Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel ain't no fun
Now I'm lost in all the shit you're flushing
Victrola, controller
Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel's getting funneled
Like the sewage in the plumbing
'Cause we left the fucking water running
Was cleared for, for lift off
Aborted my take off
Living in the shadows, crossing my fingers
A date with the gallows and a reprieve not looking likely
You got me running
You got me running
You got me running
You got me running
All clear for liftoff, I wanna take off
I got my head up, straight down the tunnel
You are the tunnel, I wanna see you
Now watch me walk off, so see you fuck off
Ah
Fonte: Vagalume