Pearl Jam libera "Running". Ouça a nova música da banda, com a letra! Faixa vai estar em "Dark Matter", o 12° álbum dos veteranos do grunge

O Pearl Jam liberou mais um música de seu próximo álbum antes de seu lançamento. Depois de "Dark Matter", a faixa que dá título ao disco, o quinteto de Seattle lança agora "Running", faixa curta e grossa com muita influência de punk rock e que traz Eddie Vedder em sua versão mais raivosa.

"Dark Matter" será o 12° disco da banda e sai no dia 19 do mês que vem. O trabalho foi produzido pelo onipresente Andrew Watt, que trabalhou com os Rolling Stones no elogiado "Hackney Diamonds" e já havia cuidado da produção de "Earthling", o mais recente álbum solo de Vedder.

Ouça:

Veja a letra do single:

Running

(Eddie Vedder, ​Andrew Watt, Jeff Ament, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron & Stone Gossard)

But the race, it never ends

Got me running, or else I'm done in

You got me coming as you're going

And the chase, it never ends

I'll be running till the second coming

Dictator, love hater

Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel ain't no fun

Now I'm lost in all the shit you're flushing

Victrola, controller

Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel's getting funneled

Like the sewage in the plumbing

'Cause we left the fucking water running

Got me diving, got me diving

Got me deep, I get the bends

When I'm summoned, or too late coming

You got me running, got me running

But the race, it never ends

I'm feeling done in, it's rather stunning

Dictator, love hater

Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel ain't no fun

Now I'm lost in all the shit you're flushing

Victrola, controller

Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel's getting funneled

Like the sewage in the plumbing

'Cause we left the fucking water running

Was cleared for, for lift off

Aborted my take off

Living in the shadows, crossing my fingers

A date with the gallows and a reprieve not looking likely

You got me running

You got me running

You got me running

You got me running

All clear for liftoff, I wanna take off

I got my head up, straight down the tunnel

You are the tunnel, I wanna see you

Now watch me walk off, so see you fuck off

Ah

