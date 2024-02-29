Twenty One Pilots estão de volta com "Overcompensate". Veja o clipe com a letra! Novo álbum da dupla sai em maio

Três anos depois de "Scale and Icy", os Twenty One Pilots estão de volta e com um novo disco já pronto para chegar ao mercado. Para iniciar a nova fase, Paul Meany e Tyler Joseph liberaram "Overcompensate", faixa que consegue unir peso, batidas eletrônicas, hip-hop e uma pegada pop em cerca de quatro minutos.

Veja:

Confira a letra do single:

Overcompensate

(Paul Meany, Tyler Joseph)

Welcome back to Trench

I created this world to feel some control

Destroy it if I want

So I sing, "sahlo folina"

"Sahlo folina"

(Wait, what? Wait, what?)

(Wait, what? Wait, what?)

Earned my stripes, 300 tracks in my Adidas track jacket,

Bless your ear holes while you react,

Acting gobsmacked don't hesitate to maybe overcompensate,

I feel like I was just here, same twitching in my eyes,

Don't sleep on a boy who can't fall asleep twice,

In the same night

and won't hesitate to maybe overcompensate.

I fly by the dangerous bend symbol,

Don't hesitate to maybe overcompensate,

And then by the time I catch in my peripheral,

Don't hesitate to maybe overcompensate.

Where am I from? I was born right here, just now,

Originated right in front of your eyes,

If you can't see, I am Clancy,

Prodigal son, done running, come up with Josh Dun,

Wanted dead or alive,

So now you pick who you serve,

You bow to the masses,

Get kicked to the curb,

For passing the classes,

Half empty, half full, save half for your taxes,

Then overtake your former self.

I fly by the dangerous bend symbol,

Don't hesitate to maybe overcompensate,

And then by the time I catch in my peripheral,

Don't hesitate to maybe overcompensate.

Days feel like a perfect length,

I don't need them any longer,

but for goodness sake,

Do the years seem

way too short for my soul, corazón

way too short for my soul, corazón

Days feel like a perfect length,

I don't need them any longer,

but for goodness sake,

Do the years seem

way too short for my soul, corazón

way too short for my soul, corazón...

