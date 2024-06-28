KATSEYE faz sua estreia com o single, "Debut". Escute com a letra

Alto contraste

O KATSEYE, primeiro grupo global de K-pop formado no Pop Star Academy, lançou o seu single de estreia, nesta sexta-feira (28). Intitulada "Debut", a música traz entre seus produtores o premiado Ryan Tedder, também vocalista da banda OneRepublic.



O grupo vai ganhar a sua própria série na Netflix, "Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE", que acompanha todo o processo de sua criação. A produção traz detalhes sobre o programa de treinamento e desenvolvimento único da HYBE (gravadora de artistas como BTS) e da Geffen Records.



O KATSEYE é formado por seis integrantes: Sophia (Filipinas), Lara (Estados Unidos), Yoonchae (Coreia do Sul), Megan (Estados Unidos), Daniela (Estados Unidos) e Manon (Suíça). Elas planejam lançar o seu álbum de estreia ainda neste ano.



Veja o clipe de "Debut", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:



"Debut"



La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la

La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la



I don't need no one-two-three

Or Bourgeoisie, I'll step in

Know just how to make a scene

Just me myself, my best friends

Uh-huh, I like it, it's simple as that

That's right, uh-huh, I like it, I keep coming back

I don't need nobody, tryna tell me how to run it

Found myself some baddies 'bout to turn it to a hundred

Uh-huh, they like it, it's simple as that

That's right, uh-huh, they like it, they keep coming back



Oh, we-ee-ee ain't flexin'

Babe, we do what we do

Wanna pull up on us?

Check in at the gate and come through

We can run it, run it, run it, no, this ain't a debut

Love me once, I know you'll love me twicе

Love me once, thе naughty turns to nice



La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la



I don't need no cookie cutter, perfect ordinary

Can find me under ride or die

Inside that dictionary

Babe, uh-huh, they like it, it's simple as that

That's right, uh-huh, they like it, they keep coming back



Oh, we-ee-ee ain't flexin'

Babe, we do what we do

Wanna pull up on us?

Check in at the gate and come through

We can run it, run it, run it, no, this ain't a debut

Love me once, I know you'll love me twice

Love me once, the naughty turns to nice

Oh, we-ee-ee ain't flexin'

Babe, we do what we do

Wanna pull up on us?

Check in at the gate and come through

We can run it, run it, run it, no, this ain't a debut

Love me once, I know you'll love me twice

Love me once, the naughty turns to nice



La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la

La, la-la, la

Love me once, I know you'll love me twice

La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la

Love me once, I know you'll love me twice

Love me once, it's time to roll the dice

Sem tradução cadastrada



