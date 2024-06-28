KATSEYE faz sua estreia com o single, "Debut". Escute com a letra

O KATSEYE, primeiro grupo global de K-pop formado no Pop Star Academy, lançou o seu single de estreia, nesta sexta-feira (28). Intitulada "Debut", a música traz entre seus produtores o premiado Ryan Tedder, também vocalista da banda OneRepublic.
O grupo vai ganhar a sua própria série na Netflix, "Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE", que acompanha todo o processo de sua criação. A produção traz detalhes sobre o programa de treinamento e desenvolvimento único da HYBE (gravadora de artistas como BTS) e da Geffen Records.
O KATSEYE é formado por seis integrantes: Sophia (Filipinas), Lara (Estados Unidos), Yoonchae (Coreia do Sul), Megan (Estados Unidos), Daniela (Estados Unidos) e Manon (Suíça). Elas planejam lançar o seu álbum de estreia ainda neste ano.
Veja o clipe de "Debut", com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:
"Debut"
La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la
La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la
I don't need no one-two-three
Or Bourgeoisie, I'll step in
Know just how to make a scene
Just me myself, my best friends
Uh-huh, I like it, it's simple as that
That's right, uh-huh, I like it, I keep coming back
I don't need nobody, tryna tell me how to run it
Found myself some baddies 'bout to turn it to a hundred
Uh-huh, they like it, it's simple as that
That's right, uh-huh, they like it, they keep coming back
Oh, we-ee-ee ain't flexin'
Babe, we do what we do
Wanna pull up on us?
Check in at the gate and come through
We can run it, run it, run it, no, this ain't a debut
Love me once, I know you'll love me twicе
Love me once, thе naughty turns to nice
La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la
I don't need no cookie cutter, perfect ordinary
Can find me under ride or die
Inside that dictionary
Babe, uh-huh, they like it, it's simple as that
That's right, uh-huh, they like it, they keep coming back
Oh, we-ee-ee ain't flexin'
Babe, we do what we do
Wanna pull up on us?
Check in at the gate and come through
We can run it, run it, run it, no, this ain't a debut
Love me once, I know you'll love me twice
Love me once, the naughty turns to nice
Oh, we-ee-ee ain't flexin'
Babe, we do what we do
Wanna pull up on us?
Check in at the gate and come through
We can run it, run it, run it, no, this ain't a debut
Love me once, I know you'll love me twice
Love me once, the naughty turns to nice
La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la
La, la-la, la
Love me once, I know you'll love me twice
La, la-la, la-la-la, la-la
Love me once, I know you'll love me twice
Love me once, it's time to roll the dice
