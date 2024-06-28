LISA lança novo single solo, “Rockstar”. Ouça com a letra!

Alto contraste

A+

A-

LISA lançou, nesta quinta-feira (27), o seu novo single solo, “Rockstar”. A integrante do grupo BLACKPINK traz uma produção com elementos de pop e hip hop.



Neste novo trabalho, LISA conta com o apoio dos renomados produtores musicais e compositores Ryan Tedder e Sam Homaee, conhecidos por trabalharem em inúmeros hits. O novo single chega quase três anos após o primeiro lançamento solo da artista, intitulado “Lalisa”.



Junto com a música, a cantora divulgou um clipe oficial, com estética cyberpunk e gravado na Chinatown de Bangkok. O visual e coreografia do vídeo são os destaques.



Escute “Rockstar”, com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:



Clique para ver no Vagalume



“Rockstar”



Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar

Make your favorite singer wanna rap, baby, la-la

"Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? " I said, "はい, はい! "

That's my life, life, baby, I'm a rockstar



Been on a mission, boy, they call me catch and kill

I'm stealin' diamonds, make them chase me for the thrill

Been M-I-A, BKK so pretty

Every city that I go's my city



Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar

Make your favorite singer wanna rap, baby, la-la

"Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? " I said, "はい, はい! "

That's my life, life, baby, I'm a rockstar



I'm a rockstar, I'm a rockstar

It's not hype, hype, baby, make you rock hard



Make a wish, babe, what you wanna do?

Dippin' outta big cities like a ponzu

It's a fast life, it's an attitude

Put it on the calеndar and tell me when to comе through

Yes, yes, I can spend it

Yes, yes, no pretendin'

Tight dress, LV sent it

Oh, shit, Lisa rappin'



Been on a mission, boy, they call me catch and kill

I'm stealin' diamonds, make them chase me for the thrill

Been M-I-A, BKK so pretty

Every city that I go's my city



Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar

Make your favorite singer wanna rap, baby, la-la

"Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? " I said, "はい, はい! "

That's my life, life, baby, I'm a rockstar

Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar

Make your favorite singer wanna rap, baby, la-la

"Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? " I said, "はい, はい! "

That's my life, life, baby, I'm a rockstar



I'm a rockstar, I'm a rockstar

It's not hype, hype, baby, make you rock hard

I'm a rockstar, I'm a rockstar

It's not hype, hype, baby, make you rock hard



Ooh, and the music goin'

Ooh, and the girls are posin'

Ooh, don't it get you in a mood?

It's not hype, hype, baby, I'm a rockstar



Fonte: Vagalume