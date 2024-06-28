LISA lança novo single solo, “Rockstar”. Ouça com a letra!

LISA lançou, nesta quinta-feira (27), o seu novo single solo, “Rockstar”. A integrante do grupo BLACKPINK traz uma produção com elementos de pop e hip hop.
Neste novo trabalho, LISA conta com o apoio dos renomados produtores musicais e compositores Ryan Tedder e Sam Homaee, conhecidos por trabalharem em inúmeros hits. O novo single chega quase três anos após o primeiro lançamento solo da artista, intitulado “Lalisa”.
Junto com a música, a cantora divulgou um clipe oficial, com estética cyberpunk e gravado na Chinatown de Bangkok. O visual e coreografia do vídeo são os destaques.
Escute “Rockstar”, com a letra na íntegra, abaixo:
“Rockstar”
Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar
Make your favorite singer wanna rap, baby, la-la
"Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? " I said, "はい, はい! "
That's my life, life, baby, I'm a rockstar
Been on a mission, boy, they call me catch and kill
I'm stealin' diamonds, make them chase me for the thrill
Been M-I-A, BKK so pretty
Every city that I go's my city
Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar
Make your favorite singer wanna rap, baby, la-la
"Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? " I said, "はい, はい! "
That's my life, life, baby, I'm a rockstar
I'm a rockstar, I'm a rockstar
It's not hype, hype, baby, make you rock hard
Make a wish, babe, what you wanna do?
Dippin' outta big cities like a ponzu
It's a fast life, it's an attitude
Put it on the calеndar and tell me when to comе through
Yes, yes, I can spend it
Yes, yes, no pretendin'
Tight dress, LV sent it
Oh, shit, Lisa rappin'
Been on a mission, boy, they call me catch and kill
I'm stealin' diamonds, make them chase me for the thrill
Been M-I-A, BKK so pretty
Every city that I go's my city
Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar
Make your favorite singer wanna rap, baby, la-la
"Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? " I said, "はい, はい! "
That's my life, life, baby, I'm a rockstar
Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar
Make your favorite singer wanna rap, baby, la-la
"Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? " I said, "はい, はい! "
That's my life, life, baby, I'm a rockstar
I'm a rockstar, I'm a rockstar
It's not hype, hype, baby, make you rock hard
I'm a rockstar, I'm a rockstar
It's not hype, hype, baby, make you rock hard
Ooh, and the music goin'
Ooh, and the girls are posin'
Ooh, don't it get you in a mood?
It's not hype, hype, baby, I'm a rockstar
Fonte: Vagalume
