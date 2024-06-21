NewJeans lança o EP, "Supernatural". Ouça com as letras

O NewJeans lançou o seu novo EP, "Supernatural", nesta sexta-feira (21). O mini disco do grupo de K-pop chega com duas músicas inéditas e suas respectivas versões instrumentais.
O NewJeans conta com a presença de um artista ilustre, entre os seus colaboradores. Trata-se do cantor, compositor e produtor musical, Pharrell Williams, que é um dos autores da faixa título.
Ouça o EP "Supernatural", com as letras, abaixo:
"Supernatural"
Stormy night, cloudy sky
In the moment, you and I
One more chance
Neowa na dasi hanbeon mannage
Seoroege hyanghage
My feeling's getting deeper
Nae simbaksureul mideo
Uri inyeoneun gipeo
I gotta see the meaning of it
I don't know what we've done
Doedoragagin sileo
Mou shitteiru
Don't know what we've been sold
Mitsukerareruyo
So it's sure
Golden moon, diamond stars
In a moment, you and I
Second chance, shouganai
Mousukoshi matte
Neowa naege hyanghage
My feeling's gеtting deeper
Nae simbaksureul midеo
Uri inyeoneun gipeo
I gotta see the meaning of it
I don't know what we've done
Doedoragagin sileo
Mou shitteiru
Don't know what we've been sold
Mitsukerareruyo
So it's sure
It's supernatural
It's supernatural
Geojinmal an hallae
Neodo malhae
Attention we should pay
To what is coming through
We had no idea, it's crystal clear
Love is here, sitting next to you
Watashi to anata
Golden moon, diamond stars
In a moment, we unite
"Right Now"
Ah
Oh-woah
Right now
In no mood to find another
Aimai na kankei no mama
Saa mitsuke ni iku dake yo
Right now, right now
Baby, I don't care about the other summer
Jigeum naega pilyo han geon
Mou matenai
I wanna hear it right now, right now
Baby, I don't
Hey
Iitai nara itte yo
Mou watashi kowaresou
Deo neutji malgo come my way, my way
'Cause it all depends on the right timing
Don't wanna close the door behind me
Kimi no koe mata
Dagawabwa right now, right now, baby, I'm not
In no mood to find another
Aimai na kankei no mama
Saa mitsuke ni iku dake yo
Right now, right now
Baby, I don't care about the other summer
Jigeum naega piryo han geon
Mou matenai
I wanna hear it right now, right now
Baby, I don't care
I don't carе
I don't care
Right now, right now
Baby, I don't
Hey
Chansu wa ima koko ni
Isshou mono no
Sweet romance еolleun jabajwo
Hold my hand, my hand
'Cause it all depends on the right timing
Don't wanna close the door behind me
Kimi no koe mata
Dagawabwa right now, right now, baby, I'm not
In no mood to find another
Aimai na kankei no mama
Saa mitsuke ni iku dake yo
Right now, right now
Baby, I don't care about the other summer
Jigeum naega piryo han geon
Mou matenai
I wanna hear it right now, right now
Baby, I don't care
I don't care
I don't care
Right now, right now
Baby, I don't
