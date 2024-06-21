NewJeans lança o EP, "Supernatural". Ouça com as letras

Alto contraste

O NewJeans lançou o seu novo EP, "Supernatural", nesta sexta-feira (21). O mini disco do grupo de K-pop chega com duas músicas inéditas e suas respectivas versões instrumentais.



O NewJeans conta com a presença de um artista ilustre, entre os seus colaboradores. Trata-se do cantor, compositor e produtor musical, Pharrell Williams, que é um dos autores da faixa título.



Ouça o EP "Supernatural", com as letras, abaixo:



"Supernatural"



Stormy night, cloudy sky

In the moment, you and I

One more chance

Neowa na dasi hanbeon mannage

Seoroege hyanghage



My feeling's getting deeper

Nae simbaksureul mideo

Uri inyeoneun gipeo

I gotta see the meaning of it



I don't know what we've done

Doedoragagin sileo

Mou shitteiru

Don't know what we've been sold

Mitsukerareruyo

So it's sure



Golden moon, diamond stars

In a moment, you and I

Second chance, shouganai

Mousukoshi matte

Neowa naege hyanghage



My feeling's gеtting deeper

Nae simbaksureul midеo

Uri inyeoneun gipeo

I gotta see the meaning of it



I don't know what we've done

Doedoragagin sileo

Mou shitteiru

Don't know what we've been sold

Mitsukerareruyo

So it's sure



It's supernatural

It's supernatural



Geojinmal an hallae

Neodo malhae

Attention we should pay

To what is coming through

We had no idea, it's crystal clear

Love is here, sitting next to you



Watashi to anata

Golden moon, diamond stars

In a moment, we unite



"Right Now"



Ah

Oh-woah

Right now



In no mood to find another

Aimai na kankei no mama

Saa mitsuke ni iku dake yo

Right now, right now

Baby, I don't care about the other summer

Jigeum naega pilyo han geon

Mou matenai

I wanna hear it right now, right now

Baby, I don't



Hey

Iitai nara itte yo

Mou watashi kowaresou

Deo neutji malgo come my way, my way



'Cause it all depends on the right timing

Don't wanna close the door behind me

Kimi no koe mata

Dagawabwa right now, right now, baby, I'm not



In no mood to find another

Aimai na kankei no mama

Saa mitsuke ni iku dake yo

Right now, right now

Baby, I don't care about the other summer

Jigeum naega piryo han geon

Mou matenai

I wanna hear it right now, right now

Baby, I don't care



I don't carе

I don't care

Right now, right now

Baby, I don't



Hey

Chansu wa ima koko ni

Isshou mono no

Sweet romance еolleun jabajwo

Hold my hand, my hand



'Cause it all depends on the right timing

Don't wanna close the door behind me

Kimi no koe mata

Dagawabwa right now, right now, baby, I'm not



In no mood to find another

Aimai na kankei no mama

Saa mitsuke ni iku dake yo

Right now, right now

Baby, I don't care about the other summer

Jigeum naega piryo han geon

Mou matenai

I wanna hear it right now, right now

Baby, I don't care



I don't care

I don't care

Right now, right now

Baby, I don't



Fonte: Vagalume