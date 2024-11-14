Logo R7.com
Logo do PlayPlus
Entrar
R7 Nitro

LEGO Horizon Adventures ganha trailer de lançamento

LEGO Horizon Adventures ganha trailer de lançamento

O Vício|Do R7

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Já disponível para PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch e PC, LEGO Horizon Adventures recebeu um trailer oficial de lançamento pela Guerrilla Games.

Consulte a matéria completa no nosso parceiro O Vício - Games!

Leia Mais em O Vício - Games:

Últimas


Utilizamos cookies e tecnologia para aprimorar sua experiência de navegação de acordo com oAviso de Privacidade.