The Last of Us Part II Remastered se torna verificado no Steam Deck

Lançamento em 3 de abril! O post The Last of Us Part II Remastered se torna verificado no Steam Deck apareceu primeiro em O Vício.

The Last of Us no Steam Deck

Em comunicado oficial, a Naughty Dog confirma que The Last of Us Part II Remastered se tornou verificado no Steam Deck.

