LUCAS PIZANE E STHEFANY THAIS FALAM SOBRE RACISMO QUE JA SOFRERAM!
Sthefany Thais e Lucas Pizane, contaram no Selfie Service situações de racismo em que passaram constrangimento. Ambos dividiram o que sentiram e como esses fatos mudaram suas visões de vida.
