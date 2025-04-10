YARLEY E TOKINHO CONTAM SEGREDOS PARA NÃO RECEBER CONSEQUÊNCIAS!
Responda ou consequência! Yarley e Tokinho contam no #SelfieService segredos para nao enfrentarem consequências 🫢🫢
Inscreva-se no canal Lucas Selfie: https://www.youtube.com/@LUCASELFIE/
Inscreva-se no canal de cortes: https://www.youtube.com/@selfieservicecortes/
🤳 Segue a gente lá:
Instagram: @lucaselfie https://www.instagram.com/lucaselfie/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selfieservice
Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.