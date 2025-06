IA coloca gatos fazendo saltos ornamentais e viraliza nas redes; assista ao vídeo

Kitty Olympics 🐈🐈‍⬛



🤯1.5M views in just 5 hours between my Instagram and TikTok — all thanks to the new model from @Hailuo_AI : the Hailuo 02.



The physics are insane. I have to say that not every video came out perfect on the first try, but I still got great results really… pic.twitter.com/WafbRFrfXc